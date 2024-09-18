It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years since Chalk (stylized as CHALK) first opened its doors and changed the landscape of live music in Brighton.

To celebrate this iconic milestone Chalk is hosting two extremely intimate concerts:

On Saturday 19th October 2024, local legends Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn will bring their classic hip-hop party to Chalk.

Then on Saturday 26th October 2024, Bristol based electronic party starters Dutty Moonshine Big Band bring their explosive bass music inspired by the big bands of days gone by, with support from The Beatles Dub Club who’s jump-up party set spans covers, remixes, and mash ups sampling arguably the greatest band that ever existed.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale this Friday 20th September at 9am via www.seetickets.com and www.dice.fm.

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn are two halves of a seamless rap and production duo from Brighton. Since their inception in their teenage years, they have honed a signature sound rooted in classic hip-hop, garage and electronic dance music across the board. Over the last couple of years we have seen them collaborate with an array of artists such as Loyle Carner, Ocean Wisdom, Sam Tompkins, and Ashley Henry.

In a recent interview Harvey used the phrase.. “not quite hip-hop, not garage, but definitely UK”. FS&HG have been self-releasing their uniquely British blend of music for the best part of a decade, amassing over 100 million streams and over 750,000+ monthly listeners.

fsandhg.com

Dutty Moonshine Big Band, the audacious musical fusion that has taken the UK by storm, is far from your typical band. Born out of the vibrant and eclectic Oxford and Bristol music scenes, this ensemble of musical maestros has managed to carve a niche for themselves with their infectious energy and genre-defying sound.

Formed in 2015, Dutty Moonshine Big Band is the creation of Michael Rack, a visionary party starter with a penchant for blending genre-blurring sounds with contemporary bass-heavy beats. What started as a bold experiment quickly evolved into a powerhouse of entertainment, featuring a huge brass section that packs a punch, hip hop and grime vocals, and an unstoppable rhythm that makes audiences sway, jump and dance with unbridled enthusiasm.

In a world where musical boundaries are constantly being pushed, Dutty Moonshine Big Band stands as a testament to the power of innovation and the joy of bringing people together through the universal language of music. With their chart-topping hits and unforgettable live performances, this extraordinary ensemble continues to defy expectations and redefine the sound of contemporary music.

www.duttymoonshine.com

Opened in September 2019, Chalk quickly established itself as Brighton’s premier Grassroots Music Venue. Independently owned and housed in the Savoy Centre in the long gone ABC cinema, Chalk has played host to some of the biggest names in live music, both established and up-coming.

Within just 5 years Chalk has hosted over 300 concerts including unforgettable shows from the likes of: Tom Jones, Jack White, Fontaines D.C., Little Simz, Arlo Parks, Kneecap, Snow Patrol, yung Blud, Bastille, Hot Chip, The Hives, Bicep, Yard Act, James Bay, Father John Misty, and many, many more.

With over 50 concerts currently on sale for the remainder of 2024 there’s something for everyone, from the Mercury Award Winning Jazz outfit Ezra Collective, to punk breakthrough act Bob Vylan, Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist Arooj Aftab, indie royalty Embrace, American psych rockers White Denim, and the band on everyone’s lips the West Belfast punk-rap outfit Kneecap.

Also known for its award winning and extremely popular club nights, Chalk remains the exclusive home for long-running and much loved club nights Fat Poppadaddys, Secret Discotheque, Bad Decisions, and Let’s Kill Disco.

chalkvenue.com