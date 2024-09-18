Brighton and Hove Albion take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Amex tonight (Wednesday 18 September) with Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso up front.

Club captain Lewis Dunk is rested, with Adam Webster down for a start along with Jack Hinshelwood, Igor Julio and Pervis Estupinan at the back.

Jason Steele keeps goal in place of Bart Verbruggen.

And Albion are fielding a midfield made up of Yankuba Minteh, Jakub Moder, Carols Baleba and Simon Adingra.

As well as skipper Dunk on the bench with Verbruggen, the subs include Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey and Ferdi Kadioglu.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler can also call on Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer and Joel Veltman.

Goncalo Guedes will be leading the charge for Wolves, with Joao Gomes, Pablo Sarabia and Hwang-Hee Chan all posing a threat.

The visitors’ defence includes a couple of youngsters in Brazilian teenager Pedro Lima and 20-year-old Alfie Pond.

The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm.

If Albion win, they will learn who they face in the fourth round when the draw takes place next Wednesday (25 September) after the end of the Liverpool v West Ham United match at Anfield.