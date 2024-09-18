Two councillors have been exonerated after they faced complaints about comments made during the general election.

They were among 28 complaints about councillors made to Brighton and Hove City Council so far this year, according to the latest standards report.

Nine of them have been made since April and are newly listed in the report. The subjects include comments made to the media and the registration of a neighbourhood forum as a private company.

A report to the council’s Audit, Standards and General Purposes Committee, which is due to meet next Tuesday (24 September), said that just one complaint remained at the preliminary assessment stage.

It relates to a statement about a council project made by a councillor to the media and reported on Sunday 21 July.

There were five separate complaints on or around Friday 28 June after Labour councillor Joy Robinson tweeted about the council’s new cabinet.

The previous day (Thursday 27 June), during the first cabinet meeting, Councillor Robinson said in a tweet that has since been deleted: “The Green opposition in Brighton and Hove have no voice here, just as Siân Berry will have no voice in Parliament.

“Pavilion people vote for Labours (sic) Tom Gray for your voices to be heard.”

The comment was in response to a post by Green councillor Sue Shanks who tweeted: “First cabinet meeting. @BHGreenCllrs have no voice apart from questions with no supplementary and two representations for 11 cabinet items.”

First Cabinet meeting. @BHGreenCllrs have no voice apart from questions with no supplementary and two representations for 11 cabinet items pic.twitter.com/6xGFsEKBH0 — sue shanks (@ShanksSue) June 27, 2024

But we do have voices which should be heard even if you dont agree with us https://t.co/IWBJ1ehYEi — sue shanks (@ShanksSue) June 28, 2024

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons was the subject of complaints after he posted comments under stories on Brighton and Hove News on Monday 1 July.

Under a story about hustings for people with learning disabilities, he wrote: “Where’s Tom Gray – Labour? Once again can’t be bothered to attend to a husting. Clearly given up.”

Under a story about head teachers walking out of a meeting with council education chiefs, he said: “Labours (sic) policies are driving families out of the city to the suburbs at best or to other towns, exacerbating the falling numbers of children at our schools.”

Councillor Lyons confirmed that the complaints were about his comments. The complaints were dismissed because there was insufficient evidence of a breach of the code of conduct for councillors.

Among the resolved complaints, a councillor was accused of registering a neighbourhood forum at Companies House. This was not deemed to breach the code and a formal investigation was not considered “proportionate”.

Two complaints were made about councillors in their role chairing committees arising from the rules on public involvement. These complaints were also dismissed because there was insufficient evidence that they broke the rules.

Complaints dating from April covered a councillor’s comment on social media about another political group’s petition and an allegation of misconduct at a full council meeting in relation to child safeguarding concerns. These were also dismissed at the preliminary stage.

The Audit, Standards and General Purposes committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm next Tuesday (24 September).