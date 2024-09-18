The take up rate for the MMR triple jab has dropped again in Brighton and Hove as well as up and down the country, according to the NHS.

About 2,000 children in Brighton and Hove had not received both doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine by their fifth birthday.

Although take up rates were better in East and West Sussex, the total number of under-5s missing out on their MMR jab is estimated to have totalled more than 15,000.

The decline is part of a wider trend of a falling proportion of children receiving vaccines to protect them against deadly diseases such as polio and measles.

NHS figures for 2023-24 showed that not a single vaccine met the target needed to ensure that diseases could not spread among youngsters.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that at least 95 per cent of children should receive their set of vaccine doses for each illness to achieve “herd immunity” and stop illnesses transmitting widely across the population.

The latest data showed that 91.9 per cent of five-year-olds had received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, the lowest level since 2010-11, while just 83.9 per cent had received both doses, the lowest since 2009-10.

Uptake of the first MMR dose at two years old stood at 88.9 per cent in 2023-24 – again, the lowest level since 2009-10.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged parents to check their children’s vaccinations were up to date amid fears of a back-to-school surge of diseases such as measles and whooping cough.

The number of cases of measles surged earlier this year – and the NHS said that vaccines prevented more than 5,000 deaths and 100,000 hospital admissions a year in England alone.

The NHS published a breakdown of the proportion of children who were fully immunised against measles, mumps and rubella at five years old by “upper-tier local authority” area.

Brighton and Hove was ranked 95th out of 149, down from 91st last year, with 83 per cent of children having had both jabs – down from 84.4 per cent last year.

West Sussex was ranked 58th, down from 38th last year, with 87.5 per cent fully vaccinated, down from 89.5 per cent.

And East Sussex was ranked 67th, up from 70th, with 86.6 per cent of under-5s fully immunised against MMR, down slightly from 86.8 per cent.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Vanessa Saliba said: “As a mum and doctor, I know the additional stress that comes with having a sick child.

“I encourage all parents to take up the offer of vaccinations for their children at the right time to give them the best protection from preventable diseases.

“Childhood vaccines prevent babies and children from suffering needlessly and can even be life-saving.”

Dr Saliba said: “We are a long way from ensuring all are protected and safe.”

She added; “Importantly, vaccination is also about not spreading the disease to others who may be more vulnerable.

“It only takes one case of measles to get into a school or nursery where many children are unprotected for numbers to suddenly surge.

“It’s never too late to catch up.

“If you’re not sure if your child is up to date with all their vaccines, check their ‘red book’ or contact your GP practice who can book an appointment if needed. Don’t put it off. Please act today.”

The latest data also showed that 91.2 per cent of children in England had completed the first course of the 6-in-1 vaccine by their first birthday in 2023-24, down from 91.8 per cent the previous year.

The 6-in-1 vaccine protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, disease caused by haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B.

The first course consists of three doses, given at 8, 12 and 16 weeks.

There has been a “general downward trend” in uptake of this vaccine since a peak of 94.7 per cent in 2012-13, the NHS said.

It added that the NHS and GP practices had been sending reminders to the parents and carers of children not fully vaccinated.