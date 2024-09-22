Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler wants his players to keep “pushing the limits” after a strong start to his career in English football.

The 31-year-old German remains unbeaten since replacing Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, having taken eight points from four Premier League fixtures and progressed through two rounds of the Carabao Cup.

Hürzeler said that there was still significant room for improvement as Brighton prepare to host Nottingham Forest for a 2pm kick-off today (Sunday 22 September).

His comments came after a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend

He said: “In football, the most important thing is results – and results help you to keep working and feel that the belief in the idea is there.

“But it was only a start and now it’s about keep doing it, keep improving. There are a lot of things where we can improve.

“There are a lot of things we have to do better. We have to be much more consistent in all phases of the game.

“A good start helps you but now it’s about making the next step – pushing the limits. And that’s what I demand from my team.”

Forest travel to the Amex Stadium sitting below Brighton only on goal difference after also starting the season with two wins and two draws.

While Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished just one place above the relegation zone last term, Hürzeler is unsurprised by their impressive start including a shock 1-0 victory at Liverpool last weekend.

He highlighted their ability to switch quickly from defence to attack, saying: “They have great individual players. They have a good style of play. They have a good compactness.

“They defended quite good. They have very good transition moments – so when they win the ball, it’s going so fast.

“They made a great start in the Premier League and I’m not surprised. It will be a big challenge for us.”