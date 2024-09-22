

Brighton and Hove Albion face Nottingham Forest at the Amex with Georginio Rutter down to make his debut and Joao Pedro returning to the squad on the bench.

Pervis Estupinain makes his first start of the season and Bart Verbruggen returns in goal after Jason Steele deputised in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Wolves.

Lewis Dunk returns to skipper a starting XI that includes Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Carlos Baleba and Kaoru Mitoma.

A win for the Seagulls would take them up to fourth Premier League.