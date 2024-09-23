Joseph Eubank is due to go on trial today (Monday 23 September) charged with raping a teenage girl on the beach near the Palace Pier, in Brighton.

Eubank, 27, whose father Chris Eubank Sr and brother Chris Eubank Jr are both boxers, denies two counts of rape.

The case has been brought after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of Saturday 16 July 2022.

Sussex Police previously said that the complainant, who is over the age of 15, had been provided with support by specialist officers.

Eubank was remanded on conditional bail when he appeared before court earlier this year.

The conditions included living and sleeping at his home, in Hill Drive, Hove, and obeying a curfew between 8pm and 8am, subject to doorstep checks by police.

He was also ordered not to apply for travel documents that would permit him to travel outside England and Wales.