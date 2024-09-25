Three boys have been arrested after a teenager was threatened with a knife in Patcham this week.

The knife was pulled after a fracas in Wilmington Parade, Patcham, on Monday evening.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and for possession of a Class B drug. One of the 16-year-olds was further arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and for affray.

Additionally, a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said: “Tackling youth knife crime is essential to ensuring a safer community for all.

“Incidents like this not only endanger the lives of those involved but also spread fear throughout the wider community.

“We are committed to working tirelessly, in collaboration with our partners, to address knife-related offences and will continue to take robust action against anyone found carrying or using weapons.

“We are continuing to undertake multiple lines of enquiry and are urging anyone with information to come forward and help us make our streets a safer place.”

You can make a report to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1213 of 23/09.

The two 16-year-olds have been charged with the possession of a Class B drug and bailed for all other offences. The 14-year-old has been bailed for affray.

The two 16-year-olds are appearing at Worthing Youth Court, one on November 7, and the other on November 21.