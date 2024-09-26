Long-awaited work to restore the first section of the Madeira Terrace is unlikely to start this year, supporters fear.

The project has been delayed and scaled back several times over the last 18 months, amid rising build costs and the new Labour administration’s decision to review the scheme in 2023.

Last month the cabinet approved injecting another £3 million into the budget for the first phase, which will see 28 arches restored and a new lift built, while delegating power to officers to appoint a contractor.

But the contractor is now not expected to be appointed until next month – which it’s feared will push the start date back until at least next year.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said: “We are finalising contracts, and plan on making an announcement about which company has been successful, and when work will begin, in October.”

In the summer of 2022, work was set to start in summer 2023. By then, the date had slipped to spring 2024. By June this year, the date had slipped to simply “by the end of 2024”.

Members of the Madeira Terrace advisory panel, which was set up to keep members of the public informed of the project’s progress, say they don’t think this latest deadline will be met.

Derek Wright, who helps run the Save Madeira Terrace Raffle Group, said: We have an advisory panel meeting in October supposedly with the contractor attending.

“In my opinion no dismantling or demolition will start until contractors come back after the New Year.”

Jax Atkins, who’s also a member of the raffle group and the panel, said: “We know absolutely nothing now but there is no way I can see work starting this year.

“Time after time it is deferred – there is always some ‘new’ problem they have found.

“It has been mismanaged from day one.”

The Madeira Terrace is a Grade 2 listed, 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches on Madeira Drive.

Originally built in the late 1800s, it has been closed to the public since 2012 as the structure has been degraded by the marine environment and become unsafe.

The arches earmarked for the first phase stretch from Royal Crescent steps to the west to the shelter hall in the east.