The new owner of a derelict takeaway is planning to turn it into a new holiday let.

Li’s Sizzling House in Nevill Road, Rottingdean, was sold to Andrew Antill in June for just £150,000.

Last year, it had been served a prohibition notice by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service after an inspection found inadequate fire escapes and fire detection.

A planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council asking for permission to use it as a one-bedroom holiday let says: “Despite its current dilapidated condition due to neglect from previous owners, the property holds significant potential.

“Years of rubbish accumulation and dangerous grease buildup on the external extraction unit, which required intervention by the local fire service, have left the building in a poor state.

“However, with a planned change of use and refurbishment, the site will be transformed into a welcoming and well-maintained holiday let, eliminating the negative impact caused by its previous use as a takeaway restaurant.”

The plans involve creating a holiday flat on the ground floor, with a new stud wall dividing the main room.

The two rooms at the back are unsuitable for use as bedrooms, and so will be used as storage rooms.

The plans show stairs to flats on the first floor but there is no application for these to be used as holiday lets.

Another flat on the second floor is owned by someone else and is separate.