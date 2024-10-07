Councillors joined thousands of runners and volunteer helpers as parkrun marked its 20th anniversary across Brighton and Hove this weekend.

The weekly event started in 2004 as the Bushy Park Time Trial in London with just 13 runners – and first came to Brighton and Hove a few years later.

Since then, it has grown enormously and become a grassroots phenomenon, with seven weekly runs at five locations in Brighton and Hove alone, starting at 9am.

This weekend, the Labour council leader Bella Sankey and deputy leader Jacob Taylor took part in the Bevendean Down parkrun, covering almost three miles.

Some runs are shorter and some are longer, some include hills and the mile-and-a-third run that starts on the prom in Hove is flat.

Others – in Hove Park, Preston Park and East Brighton Park – also start at 9am every Saturday or Sunday or both. For more details, click here.

Former council leader Nancy Platts has been a champion of the community run movement locally and praised the “high-viz heroes” who act as marshals, timekeepers, barcode scanners and tail walkers.

She said: “Over 2,000 walkers, joggers, runners and wheelers of all ages and all abilities take part in our local parkruns every single week and our numbers continue to grow.

“Thanks to the support of Brighton and Hove City Council, we’ve added an eighth parkrun to our list – Queen’s Park juniors – so even more local children can now enjoy a free 2k event on a Sunday.”

This weekend was the second “councillors for parkrun” weekend, with local politicians showing their support, whether by taking part or by helping out in one of the vital volunteer roles.

The website for the parkrun in Hove Park said: “Brighton and Hove parkrun is a free weekly 5k event for participants of all standards which takes place every Saturday at 9am in Hove Park.

“It offers an opportunity for all the local community, regardless of age or gender, to come together on a regular basis to enjoy the outdoors and get physically active.

“We want to encourage people to run, jog, walk and volunteer together – this event is truly open to all and best of all it really is free.

“Taking part is easy – just register before your first ever parkrun. The great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. Then just set your alarm for Saturday morning and get yourself there.

“Each week we enjoy a post-parkrun coffee in the café – please feel free to come and join us. Maybe swap stories about your parkrun that day, chat to other parkrunners over a cup of tea or coffee and just be a part of this community.”

The founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt said that parkrun was about people in the same community gathering together, adding: “Parkrun is a charity. The aim is to make the world happier and healthier.

As the event spread to Brighton and Hove and other places, Mr Sinton-Hewitt said: “I went from ‘let’s grow this running event’ into something that’s more strategic, around mental health, physical health and wellbeing.”

Almost 2,000 GP surgeries around the world are now twinned with a parkrun so that they can refer patients for their mental and physical wellbeing.

Gorgeous run this morning from #Bevendean with amazing views of the City. Congratulations to @parkrunUK & everyone taking part! 🎂 ☀️ 🏃🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/G1pkklvk3I — Bella Sankey (@BellaSankey) October 5, 2024

Parkruns are also held in 25 prisons and young offender institutions worldwide, touching the lives of more than 10,000 people in custody.

Junior parkrun started in 2010, a 2k event for children from 4 to 14 and their families. It takes place on a Sunday morning in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Mr Sinton-Hewitt said that GP referrals, prisons and junior parkruns were key to attracting people who are not already exercising.

Parkrun, which is held at more than 2,500 locations and remains free to take part, with more than 10 million people registered worldwide and almost 400,000 having been completely inactive when they registered.

Almost six million people have completed a parkrun course at least once, more than 900,000 people have volunteered and, including the junior event, people have crossed a parkrun finish line more than a hundred million times around the world.

People often become regulars and Saturdays simply become “parkrun day” and Mr Sinton-Hewitt added: “We love everybody – the fast, the slow.”

He said that fast runners had lots of other events where they can choose to race but parkrun offered much more than running.

He said: “It’s about getting outside, about doing some activity but, most importantly, it’s about being part of the community.”