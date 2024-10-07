More than two dozen seafront arches are set to be demolished and rebuilt over the next few years.

A stretch of arches running from just west of the Shelter Hall to the next set of steps – including Brighton Music Hall – are to be replaced.

This will be the fifth phase in redeveloping the Kings Road arches which began in 2012 – and became more urgent when the arch housing the Fortune of War pub collapsed in 2014, closing the seafront road above for several months.

If approved, the work on this and the fourth phase (by the Kings Road playground) are unlikely to start any time soon, as a funding bid to the Department of Transport has yet to be made.

It’s intended that the A259 will remain open throughout any works.

A planning application for this next phase submitted by the council to itself last month, written by R H Partnership Architects, says: “Structural failures along Kings Road in the last two decades have led to the wider development works along the seafront to provide safe support for the heavily trafficked road.

“Resolving the arches’ weakened integrity is the primary driver behind this development scheme and requires a wholesale structural overhaul as opposed to a material renovation.

“The listed railings [on the upper promenade] require replacement as the current railings are of an unsafe height and represent a risk to the public

“New railings will be produced as faithful reproductions of the existing with only minor modifications to increase their safety. Detailed moulds will be taken from the existing to produce the new cast iron elements.”

As well as shops, restaurants and bars, the stretch of arches also includes the council’s seafront office and the lifeguard store.

The masonry arches will be replaced by concrete, and the new facades will be made of brickwork in the same design as the previously refurbished arches.

The new arches will have improved ventilation, and low-demand air-source heat pumps.

The council is preparing an application to the Department for Transport for funding for both this phase and phase four, which is due to be submitted next March.

The first phase saw the arches just west of what is now the i360 site redeveloped. After that, arches to the east were redeveloped, followed by the Shelter Hall.