A contractor has been chosen for the first phase of the restoration of the Madeira Terraces although no date has been given for work to start.

Brighton and Hove City Council has picked Shoreham firm JT Mackley and Co, the principal contractor for the building of the i360.

The council said this evening: “Civil engineering contractor JT Mackley and Co has been appointed by Brighton and Hove City Council to undertake the first phase of the restoration of the grade II* listed Madeira Terrace.

“Mackley has been appointed following the launch of a public ‘invitation to tender’ process in December 2023.

“After bids were formally assessed in the spring, Mackley emerged as preferred bidder and commercial discussions to agree the detailed contract have now been concluded.”

Councillor Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, said: “I am delighted to announce that Mackley has been appointed to this iconic project and that plans are being finalised to the start the necessary preparation work on site.”

“We are committed to the restoration of Madeira Terrace and are determined to proceed with it as soon as possible.

“Once the contractor has all the necessary machinery, equipment and materials assembled, we will be able confirm when restoration work will start on site.

“We expect to be able to confirm that date later this month and are working closely with Mackley to ensure a start on site as soon as possible.”

The council added: “Mackley specialises in tackling challenging schemes along our coastlines, rivers and in the water sector, delivering complex projects to protect and enhance the coastlines of the south of England.

“Mackley’s experience of heritage structures includes working on world heritage sites, scheduled monuments and listed buildings.

“In Brighton and Hove they have carried out repairs to Madeira Terrace in the past and constructed the Black Rock sea wall and link road.

“Phase 1 of the project will see 28 of the 151 ornate arches and bays restored. It will also include

A new lift – a key component for the scheme that will ensure access for all

Full replacement of the upper deck with a waterproofed deck, infrastructure for canopies / shades and for pop-up events

Painting with a system guaranteed to perform better in coastal conditions than traditional materials available to the Victorians

Refacing and regreening the Green Wall, although much of this will take time to recolonise

Retaining several of the best specimens of the Japanese spindle plants, which are older than the Terrace itself

A new staircase down from the deck near Concorde 2 / Shelter Hall

Reinstatement of the planted verges at Madeira Drive level

A more pedestrian friendly layout in front of the Terrace, providing beach access for all and including two new crossing points, and

Restoration of the original seating to the upper deck encouraging people to sit and enjoy the views.

The new lift will provide 24-hour access and be capable of being used by all

“Earlier this month Heritage England announced a £750,000 grant towards the first phase of the restoration.”

Councillor Taylor added: “The restoration of Madeira Terrace is an ambitious and unique project. Following the backing we have received from Historic England this month, the announcement of Mackley as our partner to deliver this first phase is another important step forward.

“I am excited at the prospect of seeing the rebirth of this iconic structure, and for the Terrace to once again play a role in the lives of so many – not just those of us that call Brighton and Hove home but also the many millions who visit our city each year.”

Mackley Managing Director Ben Hamer said: “We are delighted to be given this opportunity to support the regeneration of this heritage Victorian structure.

“As a local contractor, founded in Shoreham in 1927, our staff feel a strong connection to Brighton and Hove and enjoy making our contribution to the future of the region.”