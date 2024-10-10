A man has been remanded in custody, charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply in Hove.

Plain clothes officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were on patrol when they saw a taxi passenger acting suspiciously on Friday, October 4.

The vehicle was stopped in Cromwell Road, near the junction with Denmark Villas at about 6pm.

Class A drugs were found inside the vehicle, and a 28-year-old man was arrested

Following an investigation by Brighton CID, Erblind Daxha, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 7, where he was remanded in custody.

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “TFU officers play a critical role to keep the public safe. When they aren’t responding to serious or violent incidents, they proactively target catching offenders for drugs and other offences, using a variety of tactics, skills and experience.

“This has resulted in dozens of arrests so far this year.”

Daxha is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on November 4 to answer the charge.