A routine training exercise took an exciting turn for Brighton RNLI crew when a pod of dolphins joined them on their way back to Brighton Marina.

The volunteer crew had spent Saturday morning conducting training drills with the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, honing essential rescue skills in open water.

On their return journey, just off the coast, the crew was thrilled to spot a pod of dolphins swimming alongside the lifeboat.

Volunteer crew member Tom Hedges, who was wearing the head camera that caught the footage, said: “On our way back to Brighton Marina, we met two playful dolphins who put on quite a show – swimming alongside us and showing us just how high they can jump.

“t was a huge privilege, and a highlight of the year for all the crew on board.

“We visited the Saltdean Swim & Surf Club, who train local children aged 7-16 in sea safety and lifesaving techniques.

“After demonstrating how we’d assess an injured casualty and evacuate them to our lifeboat, we held a floating Q&A in beautifully calm conditions. Thank you to all the club volunteers and young people for taking part.”