A free health and wellbeing event is taking place at St Richard’s Community Centre, in Egmont Road, Hove, tomorrow (Saturday 12 October) from 10.30am to 1pm.

The event is being organised by the Hangleton and Knoll Project and West Hove Primary Care Network and sponsored by HERE which runs the Sussex Musculoskeletal (MSK) Partnership.

A range of support and advice will be available at the event where people will be able to

monitor their blood pressure and glucose levels

get physiotherapy advice

find out about cancer screening programmes

meet health trainers, social prescribers, community pharmacists and other health professionals

get digital health support including the NHS App

A number of limited treatments will be available, including ear acupuncture, hand massage and shoulder and neck massage. They can all be booked on the day.

Free refreshments and healthy snacks will also be provided.

For more information, email claire.hines@hkproject.org.uk or call 01273 410858.

Councillor Tristram Burden, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation, said that event was a fantastic opportunity.

He said: “We’re proud to be supporting this event which aligns with our vision of ensuring that Brighton and Hove is a healthy city where people thrive.

“This will offer residents a fantastic opportunity to seek face-to-face health and wellbeing advice and support from physiotherapists, health trainers, pharmacists and more.

“It’s also a great example of how collaboration and partnership working between community organisations and health and social care teams can support residents’ overall wellbeing.”