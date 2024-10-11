A judge told a racially abusive shoplifter that he will “most likely” be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Connor Godfrey, 25, admitted a series of offences including theft from a Co-op store, threatening behaviour, assault and hurling racist abuse at police and security staff.

Godfrey, of Mayflower Square, New England Street, Brighton, was already banned by the courts from going into any Co-op shop in Brighton and Hove after a number of similar previous offences.

Some of his previous offences landed him in prison including earlier this year, Lewes Crown Court was told.

Godfrey was also charged with attempted arson at the Hove store – in relation to a box of crisps – but he denied the offence and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the charge.

Richard Hearnden, prosecuting, told the court: “It’s not in the public interest to pursue it, given the guilty pleas in all the other matters.”

Sussex Police said: “At about 3.56pm on Thursday 29 August, police were called to the Co-op, in Dyke Road, Hove, following a report of a shoplifter being racist to staff.

“The defendant was detained by security staff until officers arrived to effect his arrest.”

Mr Hearnden told the court on Wednesday (9 October) that last month Godfrey had admitted stealing meat worth almost £90 and breaching a “criminal behaviour order” banning him from local Co-op branches when he appeared in the magistrates’ court.

The defendant also admitted racially abusing security guard Reinhard Lovell at the shop, near the Seven Dials.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and while there he racially abused PC Koomkhwa and was threatening, abusive or insulting towards PC Farrell.

When he was at the police cells in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury, he assaulted PC Philip McGrath.

Gareth Burrows, defending, asked for pre-sentence reports, mainly to assess his suitability for supervision by the probation service.

Mr Burrows said: “This is a defendant whose parents passed away when he was young. He spent almost all of his childhood in the care system and has a history of drug use and offending.”

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, said: “I will order pre-sentence reports but custody does still seem to be the most likely outcome, particularly for the breach of the criminal behaviour order, as well as for the assault.”

Godfrey was told that he would remain remanded in custody while the pre-sentence reports were prepared.

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 6 November.