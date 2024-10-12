LADYLIKE + GOODBYE – ALPHABET, BRIGHTON 11.10.24

Following the release of their second single ‘Horse’s Mouth’, Ladylike (stylised as ‘ladylike’) headlined Brighton’s Alphabet (formerly Rialto) on Friday. Brighton four-piece Ladylike are Georgia Butler on vocals and guitar with Archie Sagers on a six-string bass, Spencer Withey on synth and guitar and James Ely on drums.

Without any introduction, Ladylike opened with ‘Clout’ which Georgia performed solo with her acoustic guitar. The sold-out crowd at Alphabet respectfully fell silent as Georgia started this quieter song. The lack of talking over the bands, which you sometimes get, was refreshing and testament to the quality of both bands performing.

Ladylike delivered an innovative blend of folk, post-rock and psychedelia. There was a beautiful slow-burn to their song structure and sound, which soon drew in the packed crowd.

Ladylike played their first four songs without a break expertly rolling one into the next. This was mirrored by the structures within their songs with clever changes in tempo and mood, as they swapped from a softer folk style to punchier alt-rock.

After those first songs, their debut single ‘Southbound’ was introduced as “a bit of a two-step”. Spencer’s synth added a different feel to this song, than previous times I’ve heard them play it. It featured a more forceful vocal as the music ebbed and flowed.

Throughout the set Georgia showed an impressive range of vocal styles. On the opening number, it was more of a folk style. While in parts of the second untitled song, her spoken word delivery hinted of Laurie Anderson on ‘O Superman’. Later in the set on ‘Concrete’ there were similarities with Kate Bush on ‘Them Heavy People’ on ‘The Kick Inside’ album, mixed with spoken narrative.

As she played and sang, Georgia would wander around the stage, often side on or facing the drummer or the looped images projected above the back of the stage. But at no point did she or the band lose the audience’s attention.

‘Concrete’ started with Georgia’s spoken narrative with just her guitar as accompaniment. It took a step change in volume and tempo as the others joined. Its punchier instrumental was more rock-like, as it built to a crescendo. The song ended with sharp staccato bursts, which Georgia seemed to conduct with bowing motions as she played.

Their penultimate song, and latest release ‘Horse’s Mouth’ had a real quality shoegaze sound, which was so easy to simply lose yourself in. Strong instrumental bursts between the mellower parts worked so well on this track. Ladylike closed a great headline set with ‘Sour Carol, I’ to huge cheers from the Alphabet audience and calls for one more song.

There was a feeling that their wish may be fulfilled as the band left their instruments on stage, especially when Georgia returned. She only came back as she forgot to thank the support band and promoters. An odd way to finish a very special show.

Despite its rather strange “encore”, it was the best performance I’ve seen from Ladylike. It was full of cleverly and beautifully constructed songs, variety and superb musicianship, all delivered in a rather understated but captivating way.

Ladylike:

Georgia Butler – vocal and guitar

Archie Sagers – bass

Spencer Withey – synth and guitar

James Ely – drums

Ladylike setlist:

‘Clout’

“New untitled song”

‘Instrumental’

‘See No Evil’

‘Southbound’ (a 2023 single release)

‘Concrete’

‘Horse’s Mouth’ (a 2024 single release)

‘Sour Caril, I’

linktr.ee/ladylikeband

It may be less than a month since Goodbye (stylised as ‘goodbye’) made their debut live performance at The Rossi Bar (Review HERE), but this was the fourth time the Brighton and Hove Music Team caught up with this exciting new band. Goodbye are Megan Wheeler (vocals), Sarah Ryan (guitar, synth, vocals), Alfie Beer (guitar, vocals), Jake Smith (bass) and Elik Eddy (drums).

Goodbye started with the four musicians on stage, with singer Megan waiting in the wings. With the band playing ‘Tolgus Wartha’, she entered with her mug of herbal tea, and went straight into the vocals with Sarah. Those striking vocals between Megan and Sarah were a key feature of Goodbye’s brilliant opening set. ‘Tolgus Wartha’ soon built to an impressive wall of sound.

Sarah’s synth added a spacey atmospheric feel to the start of ‘Come Clean’ before the jangly indie guitars kicked in. On this and other tracks, Alfie’s very animated style contrasted with Jake’s more stationary stance on bass, but they complimented each other perfectly.

Alfie introduced ‘Sunshine’ as a brand new song, before another band member pointed out, “They’re all new ones, this is extra new”. This outstanding new addition to the set list had a softer shoegaze feel with a good three-way vocal harmony with Megan, Sarah and Alfie. Next up ‘MEAT’ had a darker ethereal sound starting with Megan’s more spoken vocals to just the guitars before it built. There was some great clipped guitar parts from Sarah on this track. Its sharp finish was greeted with huge applause from the audience.

Goodbye’s fresh take on the indie sounds of the 1990’s was clear on the following two tracks, as well as Alfie’s Sundays ‘Reading Writing and Arithmetic’ t-shirt. Firstly ‘Take Two’ had influences by The Sundays, mixed with twinkling synth at the start and another superb vocal from Megan and Sarah. Then ‘The Boy’ saw Alfie channel his inner Smiths with its jangly guitars. On ‘The Boy’ Elik’s drumming set an increasingly fast tempo. At the end of the track, Alfie turned to Elik and said “He can play drums, can’t he.” Nobody would disagree after that performance.

There was a slight delay to Goodbye’s final song ‘Benjis Collar’ as Sarah retuned. Fitting with the band’s sense of fun, Elik joked “See us after the show” as if Sarah was facing detention. (Incidentally the Alphabet venue used to be a school.) ‘Benjis Collar’ started very mellow with Megan’s beautiful vocals to Sarah’s guitar. The volume increased substantially as the others joined, and Megan’s soaring voice matched the music perfectly.

It was another special showing from Goodbye, I’d say their best so far. I think the change in the set list order worked well and the brand new song ‘Sunshine’ showed another side of the band.

At the end, Alfie said “Have a lovely rest of the evening.”. Writing this review, I’d say “lovely” would understate the quality and entertainment from both Goodbye and Ladylike at Alphabet on Friday.

Goodbye:

Megan Wheeler – vocals

Sarah Ryan – guitar, synth, vocals

Alfie Beer – guitar, vocals

Jake Smith – bass

Elik Eddy – drums

Goodbye setlist:

‘Tolgus Wartha’

‘Come Clean’

‘Sunshine’

‘MEAT’

‘Take Time’

‘The Boy’

‘Benjis Collar’

linktr.ee/goodbyeband