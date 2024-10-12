Brighton and Hove has faced a severe homelessness and rough sleeping problem for decades, one of the worst in the country.

The city has managed the issue at great economic and human cost, to the point where homelessness has sadly become something we’re known for.

Many books on homelessness inevitably feature stories or chapters on Brighton and Hove.

When the administration transitioned from committee to cabinet, I was asked to assist with a specific project: facilitating and influencing the creation of an “integrated homelessness hub” for the city.

While the idea of such a hub has existed in various forms for over 30 years, we have never fully committed to bringing it to life.

I believe that our well-developed services have allowed us to manage the problem but managing is no longer enough. It’s time for a new approach.

Other cities have already created similar hubs and seen significant improvements in homelessness rates and outcomes.

A homelessness hub would centralise essential services, making them more accessible to those in need.

Arch Healthcare, one of the driving forces behind the project, has highlighted how people experiencing homelessness often walk miles between services, waiting hours for appointments, only to give up out of frustration.

By creating an integrated hub, not just for healthcare but also for other essential services, we can amplify the impact of these services, save money and provide a seamless experience for users.

Over the past two months, consultations led by Justlife have gathered overwhelming positive feedback from service providers, with strong ideas emerging.

Common Ambition and the Clock Tower Sanctuary have ensured that people with lived experience are heard.

Several potential locations for the hub are under consideration and a local resident has expressed interest in developing at least a healthcare hub.

I believe that we are closer than ever to realizing this long-standing ambition. Other cities have successfully implemented hubs and seen the benefits.

Now is the time for Brighton and Hove to stop managing our homelessness problem, as skilled as we are at doing that, and start addressing it in a meaningful way.

These other cities have benefited from an idea that originated in Brighton and Hove and it’s time we did as well.

Councillor Paul Nann is a member of Brighton and Hove City Council and is the cabinet adviser on the homeless hub.