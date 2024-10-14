It has today been announced that the November edition of the ‘Hidden Herd’ Presents new music discovery night at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton will be on Wednesday 27th November and will feature the talents of Sunken, ladylike, goodbye and Swan Deep.

Let’s meet the acts………..

Sunken

Formed by siblings Poppy and Finn Billingham, Sunken are a London-based five-piece who blend grunge and dream-pop to create an immersive, ethereal sound. Led by Poppy’s whispery vocals and driven by shoegaze guitars, brooding bass and trippy beats, the band have amassed millions of streams across an EP and a series of singles, including excellent latest offering, ‘Charm’. Championed by DIY and featured on Spotify’s ‘Spooky’ playlist, Sunken have toured the UK and Europe alongside Puma Blue, Pom Poko and HighSchool, and have recently played venues like Supersonic Club in Paris and London’s Moth Club, where they headlined Wide Awake Festival’s Welcome 2024 show.

ladylike

Treading the tightrope between folk, post-rock and psychedelia, ladylike are one of the UK’s most exciting and innovative newcomers. On the back of their exceptional first singles, ‘Southbound’ and ‘Horse’s Mouth’, the Brighton quartet were championed by BBC Radio 6 Music, KEXP, The Line Of Best Fit and So Young Magazine, as well as featured on playlists like Rough Trade Counter Culture and DIY’s The Neu Playlist. The band have also honed their immersive and cathartic live show, touring with The Bug Club and supporting the likes of Lime Garden, Ugly, Blood Wizard, Dog Race, Alien Chicks, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, and Welly. Over the last few months, they appeared at Brighton Psych Fest, Left of the Dial Rotterdam and Green Man Festival, coming through the Green Man Rising competition with The Orchestra (For Now) and TTSSFU.

goodbye

Brighton-based newcomers goodbye have burst onto the Brighton scene on a wave of word-of-mouth hype and excitement. With a mutual love of The Cure and Slowdive, their sound wistfully dances between melancholic melodies and dreamy, nostalgia-laced tones, earning them glowing reviews and early comparisons to Sonic Youth and The Sundays. The five-piece – featuring former and current members of Flip Top Head, Gene Pool, Jar Of Blind Flies, Moon Idle and The Famous People – sold out their debut headline show at The Rossi Bar, and followed it up with a jam-packed set at Green Door Store’s 234 Fest and a slot on Strong Island Recordings’ recent London showcase. They’ve also already supported a host of other exciting emerging artists, including Welly, Ladylike, AtticOmatic, COWZ, Van Zon and Wonderbug.

Swan Deep

Born from the experimental bedroom songwriting and poetic vocals of lead singer James O’Brien, Swan Deep blends elements of jazz, trip-hop and electronica, filtering them through a post-punk lens thanks to the intense guitar work and off-kilter beats of his feverish four-piece live band. Championed by Brighton Noise, who hosted the release show for their superb latest single ‘UFO’, Swan Deep are already making waves on the south coast, sharing stages with fellow emerging innovators like Nina Kohout and Moon Idle.

