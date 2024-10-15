A section of Hove beach will extend another 25 metres out to sea if a new set of groynes are built by the King Alfred Centre.

The new groyne field is the latest stage of a multi-million pound project to combat coastal erosion along the Sussex coast.

Brighton and Hove City Council has submitted an application for nine new timber groynes – the vertical barriers extending from the beach which catch shingle – from the King Alfred to Second Avenue.

If approved, the bays between each groyne will be filled with thousands of tonnes of shingle, taken from a licensed dredging site in the English Channel.

The field will help slow the movement of shingle along that part of the coastline, helping to protect the area from flooding and erosion. It will also reduce the amount of shingle which washes up onto the promenade during storms and high tides.

If approved, work is scheduled to get underway in 2025 and scheduled to finish in summer 2026.

Work has already been done to build two rock armour revetments, a protective layer of rock, adjacent to Basin Road South. A new sea wall has also been built near the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm, said: “This project is vital in helping to protect the city from the long-term risks of flooding and coastal erosion.

“The impact of climate change means we need to act against rising sea levels to protect homes and businesses. The new groyne field and wider beach will help to do that and significantly reduce the amount of shingle that washes up onto the promenade every year.

“This will mean a more accessible prom and a larger beach for our residents and visitors.”

The work is part of a long-term project, called the Brighton Marina to River Adur Flood and Coastal Erosion Risk Management Scheme.

Working in partnership with Adur District Council, Shoreham Port, the Environment Agency and the Western Esplanade Management Company, its aim is to improve our coastal defences along a 10km stretch between Brighton Marina and the River Adur.

It’s primarily funded by the Environment Agency, however all the partners have an interest in maintaining the frontage, and so are also paying a proportional amount for their respective frontage.