FREYA BEER + EVERYDAY SAINTS + PARTY IN THE VALLEY – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 13.10.24

Freya Beer has been hailed as “a raw and thrilling new talent,” after tonight’s 11-track set at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton, it’s easy to see why she’s creating such a buzz. This singer-songwriter from West London channels art, literature, and alternative fashion into a Gothic-Noir sound that’s both haunting and powerful. Fresh off the success of her debut album Beast, Freya’s music has earned praise from taste-makers like BBC Radio 6 Music’s Marc Riley and support slots with punk poet John Cooper Clarke. Tonight, she’s back at a venue that’s clearly become a favourite haunt, with a stellar band in tow and an eager crowd ready for more.

Freya hits the stage at 9pm, exuding effortless cool in striped black boot-cut pants and a silver halter top, her long dark hair framing a striking micro fringe. With her Candy Apple Red Fender Jaguar strapped over her shoulder, she leads the band into opener ‘Arms Wide Open’. Live, the track hits harder than its recorded version, with the rhythmic precision of Arnoldas Daunyson on bass and Owain Hanford on drums driving it forward. Freya’s vocals pierce through the dark atmosphere, building anticipation for what’s to come.

As the set unfolds, ‘Forget It’ takes on a vintage 60s vibe, invoking the spirit of The Velvet Underground, thanks to Kostas Paraskevas’ standout guitar work. Freya’s voice remains a constant highlight, shifting between ethereal and commanding, while the band locks into an undeniable groove. Mid-set, ‘Fantasy’ emerges as a high point, its danceable beat and infectious energy rippling through the crowd.

For the second half, Freya ditches her guitar, leaving the instrumentation to Kostas while she focuses entirely on her vocals. The move frees her to truly let loose, especially on a cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, which she twists into a gothic-pop banger, injecting it with her signature noir edge. But the real magic comes during the last two numbers. ‘False Hope’, her latest single, builds from dreamy pop into a heavy guitar crescendo, sending a buzz through the crowd. The closing track, fan-favourite ‘Tatianna’, is an irresistible earworm. Its hypnotic chorus pulls you deep into Freya’s dark, dreamlike world, a fitting end to a short but captivating 40-minute set.

As I leave the venue, armed with an LP, two singles, a t-shirt, and a tote bag, it’s clear that Freya Beer is a force to be reckoned with. Her sound—a swirling blend of alt-rock, psych, and gothic pop—defies easy categorisation. If tonight’s performance is any indication, her star is only going to rise.

Freya Beer:

Freya Beer – vocals, guitar

Arnoldas Daunys – bass

Kostas Paraskevas – guitar

Owain Hanford – drums

Freya Beer setlist:

‘Arms Open Wide’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Siren’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Forget It’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Fantasy’ (from 2024 ‘Tatianna’ EP)

‘Put It To The Test’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Dear Sweet Rosie’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Secret Garden’ (from 2021 ‘Beast’ album)

‘Galore’ (from 2024 ‘Tatianna’ EP)

‘Toxic’ (Britney Spears cover)

‘False Hope’ (a 2024 single)

‘Tatianna’ (from 2024 ‘Tatianna’ EP)

allmylinks.com/freyabeer

The main support for tonight’s concert came from Brighton’s dingepop darlings, Everyday Saints. This five-piece, made up of Pip Rainbird (vocals, guitar), Jade Middleton (vocals, synth), George Clark (lead guitar), Amelia Holder (bass), and Alex Mold (drums), has rapidly built a reputation on the South Coast for their brooding yet danceable blend of 80s new wave and modern alt-pop. Since releasing their debut single, ‘Distress Yourself’, last year, Everyday Saints have become regulars on the local scene, performing at venues like Green Door Store, The Rossi Bar, and The Pipeline.

Their sound is a hypnotic fusion of hook-laden melodies, jangly guitar riffs, and moody synths reminiscent of The Lost Boys soundtrack. Add in Pip and Jade’s intertwining vocal harmonies and the band’s dynamic, dark-pop energy; you’ve got something quite special. Wedding dress imagery has become a signature part of their aesthetic, and tonight they stick to the theme, adding to the air of Gothic drama that surrounds their performance.

Having caught them live a few times before, this was their finest showing yet. The set opens with ‘Salem’, which begins with a haunting synth line as Pip and Jade trade vocals, building a sense of anticipation before George and Amelia kick in on guitar and bass. Next up is ‘Guts/Glory’, with its spooky, goth-infused vibe—a fitting soundtrack for the Halloween season.

There’s a distinct 80s pop influence running through their music, and nowhere is this more apparent than on ‘Rumspringa’, a track that feels like a nod to Kate Bush in its ethereal beauty. ‘Soma’ slows the pace with its haunting refrain, “When you’re alone, do you think about me?”—a lyric that lingers long after the song ends. George’s ability to switch between guitar and keyboards, combined with Jade’s synth and occasional triangle chimes, adds layers of depth to the performance.

Just when I thought the set had peaked, the final two numbers took it to a new level. ‘Pink Kiss’ was followed by ‘Distress Yourself’, the latter featuring that irresistible swirling keyboard riff and lush vocal harmonies that make it an instant earworm. These closing tracks solidified the band’s place as one of Brighton’s most exciting live acts.

Everyday Saints offer something fresh and memorable in a city overflowing with new talent. Their atmospheric, synth-driven sound and captivating stage presence make them a must-see for anyone keeping an eye on Brighton’s thriving music scene.

Everyday Saints:

Pip Rainbird (she/her) – vocals, guitar

Jade Middleton (she/her) – vocals, synth

George Clark (they/them) – lead guitar

Amelia Holder (she/they) – bass

Alex Mold (he/him) – drums

Everyday Saints setlist:

‘Salem’

‘Guts And Glory’ (releasing 22.10)

‘Soma’

‘Rumspringa’ (a 2024 single)

‘Ginger Snaps’

‘Bloody Mary’

‘Lake Of Fire’

‘She Said’

‘Pink Kiss’ (a 2024 single)

‘Distress Yourself’ (a 2022 single)

linktr.ee/everydaysaints

Opening the night were Party In The Valley, a “trip rock” foursome making waves on the Brighton music scene. This marks the first time we’ve had the pleasure of catching them live, and they certainly made an impression. The band, consisting of Phoebe Kablean (vocals), Charlie Morrell (guitar), Milo Gross (bass), and Sam Harman (drums), brings a blend of alt-rock, prog, and a touch of 70s psych to the stage. Formed through their connections at BIMM, they’ve quickly become familiar faces in Brighton’s live music circuit, performing at venues like The Green Door Store, The Rossi Bar, and The Prince Albert.

Hailing from various parts of Sussex, Party In The Valley’s sound is as eclectic as their background. They opened their six-song set with ‘Red Anthem’, a track that didn’t immediately pull me in due to its overly funky bassline, but Phoebe’s powerful vocals quickly turned things around. Her voice has a commanding presence that carries the songs, even when the instrumentals veer into unexpected territory.

By the second track, ‘Save Me’, the band had fully hit their stride. Charlie Morrell’s guitar work stood out here, as he delivered intricate, well-fingered riffs that added depth and texture to the band’s evolving sound. The rest of the set shifted between heavy slabs of alt-rock and more experimental moments, giving us hints of their influences while maintaining a sense of originality.

The highlight of their performance was the closer and soon-to-be-released debut single, ‘Bloodshot Moon’. This song has been a long time in the making, and it shows—its polished sound and gripping hooks set it apart from the rest of the set. If Bloodshot Moon is any indication of what’s to come, Party In The Valley are a band to watch for in the future.

Party In The Valley:

Phoebe Kablean – vocals

Charlie Morrell – guitar

Milo Gross – bass

Sam Harman – drums

Party In The Valley setlist:

‘Red Anthem’

‘Save Me’

‘Misleading’

‘Never Had’

‘Goosebumps’

‘Bloodshot Moon’ (forthcoming debut single)

www.instagram.com/wearepartyinthevalley