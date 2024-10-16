SKATING POLLY + PLAYING ALICE + UGLY OZO – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 13.10.24

A combination of ugly-pop, doom-gaze, and queer disco-punk delighted Brighton gig goers at The Green Door Store on Sunday night. Confused? Curious? Then read on…

Skating Polly

Skating Polly brought their “ugly-pop”, to use their own term. to Brighton on Sunday as part of their UK and European tour. Their unruly, subversive and wildly melodic sound made for a great night.

Skating Polly were formed in Oklahoma by stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse with Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo joining on drums. Both stepsisters played bass and guitar swapping instruments and positions on stage after a few songs.

But first back to the start of their set. Skating Polly started with a big grungy rock sound on ‘Hail Mary’. Their second song ‘Camelot’ opened with a great bass line from Peyton, as Kelli screamed the opening lines “Go long! go long!”. It wasn’t just fast guitars and shouted vocals as these songs featured tender parts where Kelli sang just to her guitar.

The stepsisters may have swapped instruments and lead vocal duties and shared vocals, but their styles were very different. Kelli had a very haunted, snarling vocals on many songs, while Peyton seemed more laid back. This was matched by their mannerisms; Kelli was far more animated with her high kicks in those big red boots and striking poses while playing. A few times she was bent backwards playing guitar or bass. What both of them, and drummer Kurtis, had was boundless energy and enthusiasm.

After the fast tempo of ‘Rabbit Food’, about attitude, there was a change in tempo and mood for ‘Little Girl Blue And The Battle Envy’. Its mellow sound showed another side of Skating Polly. The wonderfully titled ‘Tiger At The Drugstore’ followed in similar vein with hints of Americana. Kelli explained that it was the first time they had bought the keyboards on tour this side of the Atlantic, adding “Unlike the guitars, I can’t hide behind the feedback.”. On ‘A Little Late’ there was no hiding on this beautiful ballad as she played keyboards as a piano without any electronic trickery. Her very different vocal style worked so well on this song

With Kelli back on bass guitar, the grungy ‘Nothing More Than A Body’ had hints of Pixies and the vocals at times resembled Kim Deal. ‘I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing’ had a great rock intro, and really showcased Kurtis’s excellent drumming.

During ‘Free Will At Ease’ and ‘Stop Digging’, Kelli really got into her high kicks, with those big red boots often up at waist level and even close to shoulder height, while never interrupting her bass playing. Who said the bassist had to stand still at the side of the stage? Whoever had that misguided thought, has never seen Kelli play live.

Kelli introduced the following two songs as from their latest double album ‘Chaos County Line’. Both started relatively quietly, the first of the two ‘All The Choices’ had one of those great bass lines that just draws you in.

For their last song ‘They’re Cheap (I’m Free)’, there was a final instrument change with Peyton going on the drums, while Kurtis took her guitar. The unrestrained grunge with Kelli’s stark haunting vocals was a great way to close their set.

I thought Skating Polly were even better than when they played The Hope and Ruin back in March last year (Review HERE). They kept their trademark energy and unapologetic DIY style, but added more variety with some beautiful heartfelt mellower songs.

Skating Polly:

Kelli Mayo – lead vocals, bass (guitar). keyboards

Peyton Bighorse – vocals, guitar (bass and drums)

Kurtis Mayo – drums (guitar)

Skating Polly setlist:

‘Hail Mary’ (from 2017 ‘New Trick’ EP)

‘Camelot’ (from 2018 ‘The Make It All Show’ album)

‘Sing Along’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘Hickey King’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘Rabbit Food’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘Little Girl Blue And The Battle Envy’ (from 2018 ‘The Make It All Show’ album)

‘Tiger At The Drugstore’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘A Little Late’ (from 2014 ‘Fuzz Steilacoom’ album)

‘Nothing More Than A Body’ (from 2016 ‘The Big Fit’ album)

‘I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘Free Will At Ease’ (from 2018 ‘The Make It All Show’ album)

‘Stop Digging’ (from 2016 ‘The Big Fit’ album)

‘All The Choices’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘Send A Priest’ (from 2023 ‘Chaos County Line’ album)

‘They’re Cheap (I’m Free)’ (from 2018 ‘The Make It All Show’ album)

skatingpolly.com

Ugly Ozo

Opening for Skating Polly and making their first appearance in Brighton with their ‘doom-gaze’ music were exciting Isle of Wight band, Ugly Ozo. The band were formed by two sisters, lead guitarist and vocalist Jess, and her younger sister Boo on bass. They were joined by George on guitar and Tristan on drums.

Opening with ‘Lazar’s Bazaar’, it was a strong start to Ugly Ozo’s set. This was followed by a great alt-rock sound of ‘Petunia’. Jess introduced ‘Ooh La La’ as about that cringy feeling you get when you fancy someone. It showed a softer side to Ugly Ozo. Showing the variety across their set, it was followed by the heavier sounds of ‘Nightmare!’. It was about a guy they hated. There is a trend in the subject matter of their ‘doom-gaze’ songs, with feminine rage and revenge featuring strongly.

One of the striking features to Ugly Ozo’s performance was the energy and quality of singer Jess. Her assertive confident vocals were never strained nor did she need to resort to screeching to compete with the rock sounds

After more of an indie pop style with a cover of M.I.A.’s ’Paper Planes’, it was back to their own material with the soft rock of ‘Scared’. It was about a girl being afraid to go out. Jess put down her guitar for ‘Onto A Winner’, and had a different vocal style in parts with a spoken narrative. She really connected with the audience as she knelt on the stage to sing. Boo played some great bass lines throughout the set, but she really shone on this track in particular.

If you’re still wondering about ‘doom gaze’, Ugly Ozo’s last song of their set and debut single is probably the best example; fast haunting guitars and sinister lyrics about feminine revenge. Jess introduced ‘Remains’ as about a guy who does something that makes you want to f*ck up his life. A bit of an understatement with the lyric “I’ll dig your grave, I’ll hang you out to dry / Don’t ask you already know why”. A great way to finish a very impressive opening set.

I haven’t seen such a long queue at the merch stall for an opening band playing their Brighton debut as there was for Ugly Ozo. The band had to dash off soon after their set to make the last ferry back to the Isle of Wight. Brighton promoters take note, and get this exciting band back to Brighton, subject to ferry timetables.

Ugly Ozo:

Jess – lead guitar and vocals

Boo – bass

George – guitar

Tristan – drums

Ugly Ozo setlist:

‘Lazar’s Bazaar’

‘Petunia’

‘Ooh La La’

‘Nightmare!’

‘Paper Planes’ (an M.I.A. cover)

‘Scared’

‘Onto A Winner’

‘Remains’ (a 2024 single release)

linktr.ee/uglyozo

Playing Alice

Between the ‘ugly-pop’ of Skating Polly and ‘doom-gaze’ of Ugly Ozo was the very lively, queer disco-punk set from local Brighton four piece Playing Alice. They are an all queer all female band consisting of Rai Rai (vocals), Hazel (guitar), Kerry (bass) and Travis (drums). Gender issues seemed to feature in the subject matter of Playing Alice’s songs, most noticeably on the punk song ‘My Box’.

The two things you notice almost immediately about Playing Alice is the stage presence of Rai Rai and the bass lines from Kerry.

In addition to her belting powerful vocals, Rai Ria’s stage persona was captivating, in a less sinister way, but a little like Sister Sniffany of Sniffany and The Nits. From their very first song she was at the very front of the stage, later sitting on the edge and then inevitably in among the audience.

For their fast loud punky sound, Kerry’s bass lines were very funky and danceable, which made Playing Alice’s sound different from their contemporaries. She swapped between metronomic bass playing at the start of the Gossip song ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’ to a looser style later in the track.

It was a good entertaining lively set from Playing Alice. For all their shouted lyrics, and fast punk guitars. there was a refreshing sense of fun about the band, which soon made a connection with the Green Door Store audience.

Playing Alice:

Rai Rai – vocals

Hazel – guitar

Kerry – bass

Travis – drums

Playing Alice setlist:

‘Boy’

‘Washing Up’

‘Eve’

‘My Box’

‘Standing In The Way Of Control’ (a Gossip cover)

‘Two Words’

‘Monogamy’

linktr.ee/playingalice