BEN HOWARD + BILLIE MARTEN – BRIGHTON CENTRE 17.10.24

English folk singer-songwriter, musician and composer Ben Howard is currently out on tour and is celebrating the ten year anniversary of his album ‘I Forget Where We Were’ and a special edition of the album has been released alongside it.

Billie Marten was supporting him and seems a tiny figure on the expanse of the Brighton Centre stage. It took four tracks for her to seem at ease with herself and her surroundings, but when she did she proved to be very warm with a wry sense of humour. “You’re making it feel cosy in a stadium”. Although we wouldn’t have termed the venue to be a stadium we got the gist and from then onwards she engaged her audience beautifully. “I can hear you blinking” she commented regarding how quiet and receptive the crowd were being. Until this point she’d not back or forward anno’d the songs which was a shame.

However, her story about ‘I’m Done’ was delightful having been written on the day that she’d contracted Covid only 24 hours before she was due to play ‘Latitude’ festival. It was just two flies and herself isolated in a room “inspiration is everywhere”.

Now just 22, she started her musical career at 12 with her first EP released at 15, followed by 4 albums which is quite an achievement at such a tender age. Vocally she has a crystal clear vocal and a great range. As part of her set, she performed a brand new song titled ‘Crown’ which was just 4 days old!

She’s sweet … says she’s been loving touring with Ben Howard, watching the show every night. To end the set she made a joking plea for at least one person to meet her at the merch desk after her set. “Only XL t-shirts left!”

Billie Marten is a delightful, skilful artist whose profile will surely soar particularly once she’s learnt to engage with her audiences as soon as she steps foot on the stage.

www.billiemarten.com

Ben Howard was late on stage which irritated the crowd, and myself if truth be known. However the comments I heard on the grapevine of him simply “not caring” are glaringly unfair. Towards the end of the show he alluded to the start time and that they’d had arguments as to whether they should go on at the time, 9pm, they had publicised or the time that the venue had stated. There was a long time between Billie Marten leaving the stage and Howard emerging to be sure and I would have advised him to go on at 8:45pm. It clearly was a cockup so let’s bury the hatchet on this one and not in his head!

A large treelike structure spans the rear of the stage that will later work as a screen for projections of distorted images of flowers, fauna mixed with live filmed band member shots.

Ben Howard’s entrance is heralded with the brass section in semi-darkness with a single golden light illuminating the headliner. Unfortunately, his vocal was too loud with more reverb than was necessary, giving too much distortion, which surely should have been corrected at soundcheck. Sat in the circle it was more apparent than down on the floor. This was amended somewhat by the time of the second track.

Slowly lights come up during the first song revealing an 8-strong band, whose performances were perfect and accomplished. We’re treated to many distorted images flashing behind them. The overall sound created was huge, eerie and torn from Howard’s soul matching his lyrics with a sound distortion used to dramatic effect. The expansive layering from the stage paints on an expansive canvas. The guitar delivery which Howard played left-handed and utilized a right-handed guitar upside down, reminded me strongly of John Martyn; of whom I now discover Ben Howard is a huge fan like myself.

Toward the end of his set Ben asks that the lights be brought up on the crowd, so he could see his audience which seemed to bring him joy. It’s clear that being back on stage is satisfying. His brush with mortality has most likely changed the musician and clarified what he wants to do and he should be applauded for that. True there were murmurs of complaint from audience members that he hadn’t played the old favourites, (but ‘The Burren’ was expertly played and drew extra cheers), but this was billed as a ten-year anniversary of the album so that should have been expected!

In my research for this gig, I read a lot of press on Howard and I have to say that there was a lot of negative commentary on his performances, particularly in regard to him not engaging with his audiences and even criticising his stage wear. I have to say I’m mightily tired of that and think that it is unfair. Yes he could talk to his crowd more, but should he be ‘forced’ to do so? His fans seem happy to be there and the gig was well sold, so perhaps the media should back off and give him a break!

All in all it was a moving, dramatic, immersive performance which left me deep in thought for the rest of the night. Ignore the naysayers Ben Howard, they couldn’t get up on that stage and do what you do, and I hope your recovery is complete and you continue to go from strength to strength.

Ben Howard setlist:

‘End Of The Affair’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘She Treats Me Well’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘Time Is Dancing’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘In Dreams’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘Quiet Me Down’ (from 2024 ‘How Are You Feeling?’ EP)

‘Rivers In Your Mouth’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘Evergreen’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘Small Things’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘Oats In The Water’ (from 2012 ‘The Burgh Island’ EP)

‘The Burren’ (from 2024 ‘How Are You Feeling?’ EP)

‘How Are You Feeling?’ (from 2024 ‘How Are You Feeling?’ EP)

‘All Is Now Harmed’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

(encore)

‘Days Of Lantana’ (from 2023 ‘Is It?’ album)

‘Conrad’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

‘I Forget Where We Were’ (from 2014 ‘I Forget Where We Were’ album)

www.benhowardmusic.co.uk