Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Albion move up to fifth in the Premier League after a 35th minute Danny Welbeck goal at St James’ Park.

Brighton were up against it for much of the match but were able to manage the game well.

Alexander Isak missed a host of chances and Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen made a couple of exceptional saves from Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Georginio Rutter, who again provided the assist for Welbeck, worked exceptionally hard.

And the defensive pairing of Igor and Lewis Dunk proved monumental at times in ensuring Abion kept a clean sheet and picked up the vital points.

Welbeck went off injured on 75 minutes and, just before, Gordon – again well positioned – saw Verbruggen make another vital save.

Kaoru Mitoma could have wrapped it up for Albion late on in normal time but Nick Pope smothered his effort.

Former Seagull Dan Burn thought that he had equalised for the Magpies well into added time – more than 10 minutes were played – but his effort was flagged for offside.

The only disappointment for Albion aside from Welbeck’s injury was the lacklustre performance from Evan Ferguson who was replaced by Mitoma on the hour.

Albion take on Wolves in the Premier League next Saturday (26 October) at the Amex.