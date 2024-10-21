Detectives investigating a crash between a 76-year-old woman and a cyclist today released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

The Brighton OAP was left with serious injuries following the crash in North Road, near the junction with Kensington Gardens at approximately 5pm on Saturday 31 August.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, pending further treatment.

The cyclist, a man, left the scene without exchanging any details.

An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have been completed to date. Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information that would assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or who recognises the person in the image is urged to come forward.

You can do this online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 quoting serial 341 of 01/09.