A Brighton pub which was demolished thanks to a planning loophole will be replaced with houses, its new owner has confirmed.

The Hanover in Queens Park Road has been bought by Lewes-based developer Talbot Terrace Development Ltd, owned by Robin Cross and Jonathan Wright.

Demolition started in August, based on a 2002 application to knock down the pub and build nine houses.

The usual time limit on implementing the scheme was effectively extended indefinitely when part of the scheme – building three houses on part of the pub’s large garden – took place.

If an application to knock down the pub was submitted today, it’s likely it would be refused because Brighton and Hove City Council now has strict rules to protect pubs from redevelopment.

The last part of the pub came crashing down last month, at around the same time as Talbot Terrace Development put in an application to have details of brickwork and roof tiles approved, as required in a condition of a 2005 variation to the 2002 permission.

Today, Mr Cross confirmed the intention was to build the houses as approved in that scheme.

The pub successfully traded until March last year, when the site’s then-owner Graderich ended the pub company Indigo Leisure’s lease. It was subsequently put on the market for £1.2 million.