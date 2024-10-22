Brighton five-piece Porchlight are due to headline a charity fundraiser at the Green Door Store, just off Trafalgar Street, tonight (Tuesday 22 October).

The gig is in aid of My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for NHS hospitals across the county, including the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, both in Brighton.

Porchlight have garnered quite a few reviews already on Brighton and Hove News and tonight they are part of a line up that also includes two more bands Riff Raff and Bone Bag.

Tickets are still available priced £10 in advance – click here – and cost £12 on the door. The doors open at 7pm.

The hospitals charity said that the gig is being promoted by Nasty Mode Records and MyMusic, adding: “Featuring the most exciting local bands, it’s bound to be a fantastic night.”

The My University Hospitals Sussex website said: “Every year we invest more than £2 million into supporting projects that fall outside of core NHS funding.

“This investment is entirely funded by generous donations from you, our public, and helps us to improve care for our patients while also supporting our generous staff.

“From wellbeing spaces and children’s bravery presents to breast pumps for new mums ad rehabilitation tools, every penny you donate helps us to fulfil our mission – to make life all together better.”

The next musical event in aid of the charity is a jazz night at Platf9rm, in Hove, on Thursday 28 November.

My University Hospitals Sussex said that it would be “an intimate evening of live music performed by Sussex’s finest jazz musicians”.

Tickets cost £15. To buy tickets, click here.