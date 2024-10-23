A long-neglected shopping arcade is “set to thrive again” its new owner says as it prepares to unveil new entrances.

Imperial Arcade was bought by local property developers Moretons Investments earlier this year, and work is currently progressing to give it a new lease of life.

Today, the company published CGI images of new entrances on Dyke Road and Western Road, as well as mock-ups of what the arcade could look like when new tenants move in.

And three vacant units inside the arcade are up to let – two single units at £20,000 a year, and one double at £40,000 a year.

Newlands Commercial has been appointed to find new tenants. Its managing director Richard Lowrey said: “Newlands Commercial was delighted to acquire The Imperial Arcade on behalf of Moretons Investments Ltd.

“From the start, their ambition has been to reintegrate this key site into the Brighton commercial market while offering city dwellings to meet the demand for residential spaces.

“We are excited to see what comes next and are already in discussion with several well-known commercial operators who recognise the potential of this location.”

Cosmetic work on parts of the arcade has been completed and planning permission for new residential accommodation is secured with more development expected.

For more information about The Imperial Arcade and its offerings, contact Richard Lowrey at 01273 779777 or via email at richard@newlandsproperty.com.