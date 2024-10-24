A new organiser has been chosen to run a winter fair in Valley Gardens, which this year will feature a food and drink market, a grotto and live shows.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it wanted to commission its own event last year after the Brighton Christmas Festival cancelled its market and funfair.

In the event, it couldn’t find a commercial partner willing to commit to a single year – but this year, three local events companies have come together to put on a Winter Fair from Thursday to Sunday, from Thursday, 5 December until Sunday, 22 December

The lease will be held by Select Security and Stewarding Ltd, which will be working with Lout Promotions and Hybred Events. All three have a long track record in staging major events in Brighton and Sussex, including Brighton Festival, Brighton Pride and The Great Escape.

Anne Marie Chebib from Select Security, Becky Stevens from Hybred Events and Lisa Norman from Lout Promotions said: “We are committed to giving Brighton a great Christmas pop-up in the centre of town that celebrates everything our eclectic and fabulous city is about.

“Championing local food traders, local businesses and local entertainment talent, all tickets have accessible price points with loads of free entertainment for everyone to enjoy reflecting our truly diverse community.”

Councillor Mitchie Alexander, acting Cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “We’re really excited at the organiser’s plans for the winter fair and love that it will focus on local producers, local entertainers and have the local community at its heart.

“The fair at St Peter’s Square is taking place over three long weekends in the lead up to Christmas and will include family activities, live shows, cabaret, food and drink, music, DJs, creative workshops and makers markets.”

Brighton Christmas Festival was given a three-year lease for an event in Valley Gardens, but pulled out a year early after its 2021 and 2022 events were a flop thanks to stormy weather and a generally poor reception.

This year’s fair will feature Orange Beach Bars selling hot and cold drinks including cocktails and a food village every day.

On Sundays, a makers market and craft fair will run. Other days will feature workshops and entertainment, including a DJ set from Happy Mondays star Bez, a set from folk musician Blue Rose Code, Barrioke with Shaun Williamson, aka Barry from Eastenders and carol singers.

Entry is free with some activities and events ticketed. The fair opens from 10am to 11pm each day. For more, click here.