Danny Welbeck is a doubt for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (26 October) after being carried from the field on a stretcher at Newcastle last weekend.

The 33-year-old striker, who had earlier scored what proved to be the only goal of the game at St James’ Park, went off in some discomfort.

He was taken straight to hospital after being caught by defender Fabian Schar as the pair challenged for a high ball.

It looked an innocuous challenge but head coach Fabian Hürzeler has revealed that it has had a lasting impact on the frontman.

Hürzeler told a press conference: “He will train today and then we will see afterwards how this training session went and then we will make a decision.

“He got a hit on his nerve and then you don’t feel the leg for an amount of time and I think exactly this is what happened.”

Hürzeler revealed immediately after the game that Welbeck would undergo scans to determine the extent of any damage.

The club later revealed in a social media post that he had been able to return home from Tyneside with the rest of the squad.

The next day the former Manchester United and Arsenal marksman tweeted: “Still a bit sore but, after some extra checks and scan today, I’m pleased to say I should be back in training soon.

“Thanks to our medical staff and Newcastle Royal Infirmary A&E for their care and professionalism. Also to the boys for waiting for me to get home! Huge 3 points.”

The repercussions appear to be ongoing, with Hürzeler revealing that Welbeck was still suffering.

He said: “It’s very painful. It’s still painful. But we have to make a check today in a training session and then we have to make a lot of treatment for him.

“Our medical and our physios, they are working every hour with him together and to make him fit for the game. This will be the challenge for us but hopefully everything will be good.”

Yankuba Minteh, who missed the game against the club who sold him to the Seagulls during the summer with a slight muscle injury, also remains a doubt.

Joao Pedro, Matt O’Riley and Adam Webster are still out but Simon Adingra is expected to return to the squad.