Today (Friday 25th October) it has been announced that Bloc Party will be headlining the 2025 ‘On The Beach’ summer festival on the iconic Brighton Beach on Sunday 20th July. This day’s event, which will be closing the first weekend of the summer festival, will run from 2pm until 10:30pm and there will be more acts announced soon. The pre-sale ticket release will be from 9am on Wednesday 30th October, with general sale tickets becoming available from 9am on Friday 1st November. Sign up and ticket information is available HERE.

When you look back at the sea of mid-noughties indie bands, there are few still standing and even fewer, some near 20 years later, who are still experiencing career highs. But this was the precise spot Bloc Party found themselves in

Moving from hooky post-punk to ambitious genre-mashing — and back again — Bloc Party’s artistic restlessness has served them well since the early 2000s. The mix of ‘s impassioned yelp and Russell Lissack’s angular riffs on their first EPs helped shape British indie rock for the rest of the decade, but by the time Bloc Party released their platinum-selling 2005 debut album ‘Silent Alarm’, they’d added atmospheres drawn from post-rock and electronic textures to their style. The East London band continued to push themselves on 2007’s ‘A Weekend In The City’ and the following year’s ‘Intimacy’, incorporating influences from hip-hop to modern composition and writing songs that ranged from socially aware to deeply personal. Bloc Party’s later albums were also adventurous, whether they borrowed some of post-hardcore’s bite on 2011’s ‘Four’ or mused on spirituality on 2016’s reflective, redemptive ‘Hymns’. Despite hiatuses and lineup changes, when they returned to their razor-sharp post-punk on 2022’s ‘Alpha Games’, Bloc Party sounded as fresh as ever.

Get ready for a nostalgic night to end the first weekend of amazing music at one of Britain’s most iconic beaches.

On The Beach:

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, ‘On The Beach’ is now entering its fifth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and The Kooks. On The Beach is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

2025 marks the third year in a row that Radio X has partnered with ‘On The Beach.’ In 2023, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Royal Blood both played memorable headline shows on the iconic Brighton seafront, with further performances from You Me At Six, The Vaccines, The Coral, and more. Last summer, The Kooks and legendary British indie band The Libertines headlined the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend respectively, with artists like Kate Nash and Futureheads also featured on the bill.

This show is a part of the On The Beach festival and it is in association with Radio X.

www.onthebeachbrighton.com