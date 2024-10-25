Three playgrounds are set to get more of a makeover starting next week.

New play equipment will be installed in Queen’s Park, Hove Park and Wild Park – all designed for older kids.

All three parks have already benefited from new equipment for younger kids.

At Wild Park, an adventure play area for teenagers and young adults is being installed – a first for the city.



Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet member for Sport and Recreation, said: “Hundreds of families are already reaping the rewards of our extensive playground refurbishment programme – one of the biggest to be carried out across the country.

“By working with communities across the city, we have created inclusive play and learning opportunities for children and young people of all ages and abilities, providing many of the facilities that they requested.

“We know how much families value their local parks and playgrounds, and we look forward to seeing many more successful projects completed.”



The refurbishment is being carried out by Kompan and funded from section 106 developer contributions.

The schemes have been designed following consultations with residents, who were invited to share their ideas and suggestions earlier this year.

The work will take several weeks to complete, but residents can get a sneak preview of the final plans for all three sites at an exhibition in the foyer at Jubilee Library on Saturday 9 November, 10am to 3pm.

Although the plans have been finalised, residents are invited to provide feedback to help council officers plan further playground improvements in the city.

The improvements at Queen’s Park, Hove Park and Wild Park are part of the council’s playground refurbishment programme which has already seen 43 playgrounds improved across the city.

In March, the budget was increased to £5.3 million, of which £3.7 million has already been spent.