A Brighton firm’s controversial proposals to build a major apartment complex in Newhaven are due to go back in front of planners next week.

The scheme – to build 126 flats and duplexes including an 18-storey block – is scheduled to be decided by Lewes District Council’s planning committee next Wednesday (6 November).

The plans for land in Beach Road, near the entrance of Newhaven Port, were due for discussion twice previously this year.

On both occasions, the decision was deferred after requests from the applicant, KSD Support Services, from Brighton.

The first deferral, in April, followed concerns from KSD that the absence of final comments from East Sussex County Council highways officials could “prejudice the consideration of the item”.

The second deferral, last month, came after the developer said that it wanted to submit “a more full and rounded application” which specifically addressed concerns around noise.

As with the previous versions, the scheme is being recommended for approval by council planning officers.

A report to the committee said: “It is considered that the proposed development would deliver significant social, environmental and economic benefit through the delivery of much-needed smaller housing units, high-quality buildings along with landscaping and biodiversity enhancements, commercial floorspace, improved pedestrian permeability and the regeneration of what is currently a somewhat oppressive environment.”

Planning permission has previously been granted for a mixed-use scheme including an 80-bedroom hotel on the land, once the site of the port offices. The hotel scheme has not been built.

KSD’s current plans for an 18-storey tower have proven to be particularly controversial among people living in the area. So far, the council has received 197 letters of objection, raising various concerns.

The objections also include a petition from the Liberal Democrats in Newhaven, with 187 signatures.

The Lib Dems are also unhappy that members of the Planning Committee are reportedly due to have a private briefing from KSD.

The petition, which was first submitted before the April meeting, said: “While we welcome the development of brownfield sites, they must be in keeping with the rest of Newhaven and meet the town’s needs.

“The 18-storey high tower will be higher than Nelson’s column and will completely change not just the local street scene but the whole of Newhaven.”

The petition added: “The previous plans would have delivered a fantastic opportunity but these plans offer nothing.

“There is no affordable housing offered in this development, there is not sufficient parking and there will be a major issue with over-development and shadowing.”

Objections have also been lodged by Newhaven Port and Properties Ltd. The company, which is the harbour authority responsible for maintaining the port, said that it owned a small part of the application site.

The company wanted to preserve its rights over the land but, the council said, as a civil matter, this land dispute would not prevent the grant of planning permission.

For more information, visit the Lewes District Council planning portal and search for application reference LW/23/0304.