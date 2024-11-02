Brighton and Hove Albion take on Liverpool for the second time in four days but this time in the Premier League.

Danny Welbeck captains the team again and he is due to be joined up front by Georginio Rutter, with eight changes in the starting line up again.

Yasin Ayari, Jack Hinshelwood and Kaoru Mitoma come back into the starting eleven as does Pervis Estupinan.

Lewis Dunk is out still, with Igor Julio, Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke joining Estupinan at the back.

Ferdi Kagliocu is down for a start and Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is back with the gloves.

Alexis Mac Allister is back in the starting line up named by the Reds, one of nine changes from the League Cup tie.

He is due to line up alongside Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dutch striker Cody Gakpo who scored the first two goals on Wednesday (30 October).

Liverpool have lost only once in the league this season and have drawn just once, winning their other seven matches.

With 22 points, they are second in the table, just one point behind Brighton’s next opponents, the champions Manchester City.

Brighton are sixth, with 16 points from their first nine games, having won four and drawn four. Their only defeat came at Chelsea in September.

If Albion can avenge the midweek defeat in the Carabao Cup with a victory at Anfield this afternoon (Saturday 2 November), they will break into the top four.