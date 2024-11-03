Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Leicester City 0

The Seagulls took all three points from their clash with the Foxes in front of more than 2,000 fans at the Broadfield Stadium, in Crawley, this afternoon (Sunday 3 November).

The win, courtesy of a first-half goal from Nikita Parris, lifts Brighton into second place in the Women’s Super League (WSL) table.

Parris scored the only goal of the game, a diving header in the first half, netting for the third match in a row.

The 30-year-old England international, who joined Albion from Manchester United in September, almost scored again with a couple of decent chances.

Fran Kirby, with an early effort, and Vicky Losada also came close to hitting the net.

Although the scoreline registered a narrow win, the visitors barely troubled Sophie Baggaley in the Brighton goal.

The Seagulls have now gone four games undefeated – their best run in the WSL – and head coach Dario Vidosic: “We had to be patient.

“We moved the ball well and we waited for the right time. Especially in the first half, it was really, really pleasing.

“It’s hard to create numerous chances because they had so many numbers behind the ball but I thought we created enough to maybe have a bit more of a lead than 1-0 at half-time.”

Vidosic praised Parris: “We want the final product … and Nikita gives us that. She’s got that nose for goal. When it’s there, she put it away and she did it again today so credit to her.”

Next up, the Seagulls are due to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at 7pm on Friday (8 November).

The match had been due to be played on Sunday 10 November but was rescheduled.