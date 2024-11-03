Almost 400 of the world’s oldest cars are heading for the seafront as the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run got under way this morning (Sunday 3 November).

Among those scheduled to take part is the world’s most valuable pre-1930 car, a 9.23-litre Mercedes Simplex.

It is one of just five remaining out of the 100 that were made and was sold at auction earlier this year for £9.5 million.

The 60hp Mercedes was due to set off from Hyde Park, in London, at sunrise – about 6.45am – for the annual event which the organisers emphasise is a drive rather than a race.

The vehicles taking part in the world’s largest gathering of veteran cars have to have been built before 1905.

The pioneering cars are due to start arriving in Madeira Drive, on Brighton seafront from about 10am, with dry weather forecast on the coast.

The cyclists were first off the line at sunrise.@TheMotoringNews @RoyalAutomobile @rmsothebys pic.twitter.com/FKLHRSQUGj — RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run (@VeteranCarRun) November 3, 2024

Scores of bikes including penny farthings crossed the start line ahead of the old crocks this morning.

Crowds are expected to line parts of the route including in Crawley, from shortly after 8am until about 2pm, and Handcross High Street from about 8.30am until about 2.30pm.

The 54-mile route, which mainly follows the A23, also runs through the village of Staplefield and down Cuckfield High Street from shortly before 9am until just after 2.30pm.

The participants are expected to cross the finish line on Brighton seafront from about 10am until just before 4.30pm.

The Veteran Car Run is the world’s longest-running motoring event and was first held in 1896 as the Emancipations Run to celebrate the liberalisation of the rules of the road.

The Locomotives on Highways Act 1896 increased the speed limit to 14mph from 4mph in the country and 2mph in towns.

The new law also scrapped the requirement for an escort to walk 20 yards ahead of a vehicle, carrying a red flag.

The first cars off the line were, appropriately, driven by ladies, as we celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Ladies Automobile Club.@TheMotoringNews @RoyalAutomobile @rmsothebys @vccofgb #veterancarrun pic.twitter.com/kSZRG3UBmq — RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run (@VeteranCarRun) November 3, 2024

Although similar events were held in the capital over the next few years, the London to Brighton run was not repeated until 1927.

Since then, it has run every year, except during the Second World War and up to 1947 because of petrol rationing and in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

In 1953, the Veteran Car Run formed the backdrop for the Oscar-nominated comedy film Genevieve.