Two thugs tasered a man, broke his wrists and threatened to stab him in a vicious ambush, a court was told.

They were helped by a woman who drove their victim to the spot where the pair were waiting to carry out the savage attack.

All three were sentenced at Hove Crown Court where Judge Gary Lucie jailed Stephen McNicol, also known as Stephen Kybert, for eight years and two months and Christopher Smith for seven years.

Their accomplice, Megan McQuade, known as Megs, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

McQuade, who comes from Brighton, picked up Lee Ryan, who is in his twenties, at about 10pm on Saturday 12 March 2022 and drove him to Underhill Lane, in Clayton, between Brighton and Hassocks.

She parked next to another car and the occupants – Smith and McNicol – got out and knocked on McQuade’s car.

Smith and Mr Ryan were known to each other, Sussex Police said. Smith and his friend McNicol then viciously attacked him.

Police said: “They threatened to stab the victim and, it was heard by the court, he was tasered. The man, who suffered two broken wrists, escaped Smith and McNicol and called a friend.

“All three suspects left the scene and the victim was taken to hospital. He was discharged a day later.”

Sussex Police said: “Following a thorough investigation, the victim’s account matched McQuade’s phone movements and contact between McQuade and Smith.

“McQuade, 22, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, McNicol, 31, of Acre Close, Haywards Heath, and Smith, 25, of Denham Road, Burgess Hill, were arrested on Wednesday 16 March, Thursday 17 March and Tuesday 22 March 2022 respectively.

“They were all charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent on Monday 29 August 2022.

“All three pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 24 October 2023.

“Following a 10-day trial at Hove Crown Court, which began on Monday 19 August 2024, they were found guilty.

“On Thursday 24 October 2024, they were sentenced at Hove Crown Court.”

Judge Lucie jailed McNicol for eight years and two months and Smith for seven years.

McNicol had previously pleaded guilty to having cocaine with intent to supply when he was found with the drug on Saturday 16 July 2022 in Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill.

The court heard that McQuade was a mother and the judge imposed a community order instead of an immediate prison sentence

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community within 12 months.

Judge Lucie ordered McQuade to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activity and banned her from driving for a year.

Detective Constable Nina Maple said: “This was a violent attack which was pre-planned on a victim who had no idea it was coming.

“Our teams worked really hard to secure charges for this case and, after a lot of digital work to trace phone movements, the offenders were held accountable. I hope this sentence provides some assurance to the victim.

“Sussex Police have a zero-tolerance approach to serious violence and we will put those who commit these offences before the courts.”