People in Brighton are sometimes said to be so easy-going that they tolerate pretty much anything and everything – except wheat and lactose.

And, now, data from Deliveroo appears to prove that the punchline is at least half true.

The food and drink and delivery firm said that Brighton residents ordered more oat milk and dairy alternatives than any other British city.

The finding was published as Deliveroo shared its annual 100 Report, listing the top trending orders across its 10 markets worldwide.

The online delivery business also said that those living in Cambridge ordered the most condoms whereas Brighton conversely often features near the top of lists of places with high rates of sexually transmitted infections.

The top trending deliveries of the year, Deliveroo said, were chicken wings, caesar salads and a whole Waitrose cucumber.

The most popular UK food delivery was eight boneless wings from Wingstop, an international chain of restaurants founded in the American state of Texas. It now has several outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

The same dish was also the second most popular order via Deliveroo worldwide this year, according to the 100 Report.

A new entry this year – 10th on the UK list – is a white wine from the Co-op, ordered mostly by Londoners, just behind a bunch of bananas from Sainsbury’s in ninth position.

Deliveroo’s data also showed that residents of Tunbridge Wells ordered more champagne than anywhere else in the country. If you know what they’re celebrating, do let us know!