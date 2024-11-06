Vigilantes went to a house after a girl was “wrongly named” on social media as responsible for leaving four girls with serious burn injuries in a fire at a Brighton burger bar.

The social media post included photographs of a girl and a name – and said: “Who knows who this girl is? Lives in Whitehawk apparently? She’s got a lot of explaining to do.

“Parents’ names or addresses would be much appreciated. Four little girls fighting for their lives. Someone must know who this is.”

The four injured girls suffered potentially life-changing burns after a fire and reports of a “fireworks explosion” at Wendy’s, in Western Road.

Fire investigators said the cause was accidental and Sussex Police said at the time that there was nothing to suggest that fireworks had been used.

The injured girls were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, for treatment after the fire “in the toilet area” at Wendy’s.

Yesterday (Tuesday 5 November) the force dismissed allegations against the girl named on social media as false.

The force said: “We are aware of inaccurate speculation relating to the fire at Wendy’s restaurant in Brighton last week.

“Four girls were seriously injured during this incident on Thursday 31 October and are receiving hospital treatment.

“We urge the public not to speculate about this incident which has had a profound impact on the children involved.

“The public should also be aware of incorrect information relating to a young girl who has been wrongly named on social media.

“She was not involved in this incident.

“We can confirm there is no evidence of any third-party involvement and this was confirmed at the time by both fire and attending officers.

“The incident is being treated as non-suspicious and we can further confirm that no fireworks were involved in the incident.”