Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans who have also seats in the Houses of Parliament have called for “an urgent fix” to match-day travel chaos.

Chris Ward, the MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, and Steve Bassam, Lord Bassam of Brighton, spoke out after experiencing the current problems first-hand.

The Labour duo called for urgent action to tackle what they said were “severe match-day travel delays affecting fans, staff and residents around the Amex Stadium”.

Fans have faced queues of up to 90 minutes – the duration of the match itself – when turning out to see the Premier League team’s recent games, sparking safety concerns and frustration.

The Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool just over a week ago was the latest example of the problems, they said.

The pair said that the club had led by example in supporting sustainable match-day travel, covering public transport costs in ticket prices to encourage greener journeys.

But, despite the extensive work by the club, transport services are failing to meet demand, creating chaotic scenes and long waits at stations.

When the plans for the ground were approved, a number of people doubted that the club would be able to draw 30,000-plus supporters but most matches attract a full house or close to it.

Chris Ward and Steve Bassam, lifelong Brighton fans and season ticket holders, have written to the Rail Minister Peter Hendy, also known as Lord Hendy.

They have called for urgent government action to work with the club to find a long-term solution that requires train companies to provide more dedicated match-day travel services.

Mr Ward said: “Match-day travel’s often the worst part of going to games for many fans and the scenes after the Liverpool cup tie were completely unacceptable.

“The club has done so much to help fans and promote sustainable travel to the Amex but the current system simply isn’t working.

“It’s a risk to fans, residents and staff at the club who have to manage scenes like Wednesday week ago and who face unacceptable abuse due to the delays.

“We need rail operators and bus companies to work with the club on this and to put on more dedicated services – for example, dedicated shuttles between Lewes and Brighton for busy games.

“I’ve spoken to the club about this and I know we can find a way forward – but this has gone on too long without action.”

Lord Bassam, the former leader of the council, said: “Match-day delays are a serious issue. Fans are left waiting too long which creates risks and spoils the match-day experience.

“Govia Thameslink Railway must prioritise additional services for game times. We’re ready to help bring the club and stakeholders together to find a lasting solution.

“The current level of provision is unacceptable for both the fans and the club. From a public order perspective, it makes the job of the police and stewards impossible, particularly for evening and late afternoon fixtures.

“We need to build on the constructive approach Govia have with the club to improve travel arrangements.

“It does need to be acknowledged that ultimately it is transport providers who determine the level of service they operate.”

Mr Ward and Lord Bassam are pressing for an urgent meeting with GTR, Brighton and Hove Albion and local authorities to address the travel crisis and ensure travel to and from the stadium is safe for all.