A council-run office block has been suddenly closed due to “serious fire safety issues”.

Tenants of New England House were emailed last night and told they would not be able to use their units until at least Tuesday.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it needed to take immedite actions because of “new information” – but did not reveal what that information was.

One tenant, Alexander Claber from Barefaced Audio, said he was furious, and accused the council of dragging its feet over fire safety at the block for several years.

He said: “The council was told in July 2020 New England House was at substantial risk. Exactly what has the council physically done to make the building fire safe for tenants in the more than four years since that report?”

The council’s city services director Donna Chisholm Due to serious fire safety issues identified we need to temporarily close New England House with immediate effect for a short time while we put in place the necessary mitigations.

“We are aiming for the building to be re-opened on Tuesday 12 November but will communicate further on Monday.

“If you need to access to New England House for essential reasons over the weekend or on Monday 11 November, during the time the building is closed, there will be security on site who can help arrange access via the main entrance.

“For example, you will be able to collect belongings, turn off machinery and leave your unit in a safe condition.

“If you have any trouble accessing the building, please call AP Security Control Centre on 08450702407 for access.

“We are very sorry for the disruption this will cause to you and your business. However, immediate actions need to be taken as a result of new information we have received on fire safety in the building which we are addressing.

“The safety of every person working in New England House is our priority.

“We will provide further updates early next week with details on what measures we have put in place to ensure your safety and when the building will reopen for tenants.”

According to a fire risk assessment seen by Brighton and Hove News, in July 2020, a fire risk assessment by Firenta Fire Protecton Engineering Consultants found the building was at “substantial risk”.

This was because of the removal of asbestos, breaches in walls from tenant areas to escape routes, a lack of fire breaks in service risers and a lack of protection to the rear stairs.

A fire door inspection in 2023 also found a “significant number of issues to fire doors across the site”.

It’s not yet clear whether any of these issues has led to this weekend’s closure.

In July, a series of fire inspections at eight council-owned blocks of flats in Brighton also uncovered fire risks.

As a result, e-bikes and e-scooters have been banned and parking suspended from gruond floor and basement car parks, with 24-hour security implemented to enforce it.