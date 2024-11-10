DEEP PURPLE + REEF – O2 ARENA, LONDON 6.11.24

Back in the early 1970s, Deep Purple were part of the ‘holy trinity’ of British heavy rock. The other two similarly anointed bands were Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin. In 2024 Deep Purple are the last band standing of those three, which is quite ironic as they were the first of the three bands to split up in 1976. However, they re-formed in 1984, by which time Led Zeppelin had ceased operating following the tragic death of drummer John Bonham. Black Sabbath finally called it a day in 2017, but Purple continue to record and tour. This is now the mk IX line-up, following the recruitment of guitarist Simon McBride.

Before we discover whether Deep Purple still cut the mustard, there is the small matter of Reef’s support slot to consider. Reef have also undergone a split and subsequent reunion, as well as having changes to their line-up. They split up in 2003, re-forming in 2010. Their original guitarist Kenwyn House left in 2014, being replaced by Jesse Wood (son of Ronnie Wood), who in turn was replaced by Amy Newton in 2023. Original drummer Dominic Greensmith left the band in 2018. The current drummer is Luke Bullen.

Reef take the stage to the strains of Van Halen’s ‘Running With The Devil’, before kicking off with ‘Stone For Your Love’, which was an extra track on their ‘Together’ compilation album. Bassist Jack Bessant’s hair and beard are long enough to make him look like a refugee from ZZ Top, or possibly Gandalf’s slightly younger brother. By the second song ‘Naked’ I’m already thinking that three-quarters of an hour isn’t going to be anywhere near long enough to see this band. The level of musicianship is awesome. Guitarist Amy Newton in particular is a revelation.

‘Place Your Hands’ makes an appearance around halfway through the set, and is greeted by an unsurprisingly huge cheer, plus a plethora of phones being held aloft filming. By and large however, the audience appear to be somewhat unimpressed, which is rather a shame, as this is one hell of a performance. Most of the audience sitting in the stalls remain seated for all of Reef’s set. ‘Refugee’ features an impressive guitar solo from Amy Newton, and vocalist Gary Stringer dances with abandon. He seems to be enjoying himself! Gary introduces ‘Summer’s In Bloom’ thus: “We’re a countryside kind of band. This is a song about growing up in the countryside.” Fair enough. Somewhat surprisingly, Reef close their set with a cover of ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac. It’s a very effective version, but I can’t help feeling that there must be something in their back catalogue which would have done just as well. The audience love it though, and I guess that’s the main consideration.

Reef:

Gary Stringer – vocals, guitar

Jack Bessant – bass, vocals

Amy Newton – guitar, vocals

Luke Bullen – drums

Reef setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘Runnin’ with the Devil’ (Van Halen song)

‘Stone For Your Love’ (from 2003 ‘Together’ album)

‘Naked’ (from 1995 ‘Replenish’ album)

‘Higher Vibration’ (from 1997 ‘Glow’ album)

‘I’ve Got Something To Say’ (from 1999 ‘Rides’ album)

‘Consideration’ (from 1997 ‘Glow’ album)

‘Place Your Hands’ (from 1997 ‘Glow’ album)

‘Refugee’ (from 2022 ‘Shoot Me Your Ace’ album)

‘New Bird’ (from 1999 ‘Rides’ album)

‘I Would Have Left You’ (from 1997 ‘Glow’ album)

‘Summer’s In Bloom’ (from 1997 ‘Glow’ album)

‘The Chain’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Cometh the hour, cometh the band. After an introductory blast of ‘Mars’ from ‘The Planets Suite’ by Gustav Holst, Deep Purple take the stage and go straight into the classic ‘Highway Star’. Guitarist Simon McBride impresses from the off. I’d heard good reports about him. I’m pleased that they appear to be accurate. Ian Paice isn’t using a drum riser, which is very unusual. We’re given an early warning that tonight isn’t going to be a nostalgia fest by the second song ‘A Bit On The Side’, which is from the current album ‘=1’. However, Purple have such an illustrious back catalogue that it clearly can’t be ignored, so we get ‘Into The Fire’ from 1970’s ‘Deep Purple In Rock’ album third song in. Ian Gillan is in fine voice. Obviously he doesn’t sound like he did in his twenties. The screams aren’t quite so high as back then, but his voice is still strong and his pitch is excellent.

Thus far there hasn’t been a break between songs: the first three having run into each other. However, “the immaculate Simon McBride” (according to Gillan) now takes a guitar solo. It’s really quite incredible. At age 15 he was Guitarist magazine’s Young Guitarist Of The Year, and it’s easy to see why. With all due respect to Ritchie Blackmore, the late Tommy Bolin, Joe Satriani and Steve Morse, Simon McBride might just be Deep Purple’s greatest guitarist to date. It’s not so much that he’s had some big shoes to fill, more that he may need a larger pair. The solo leads into ‘Uncommon Man’ from the ‘Now What?!’ album from 2013, the song being dedicated to Purple’s late keyboard player Jon Lord.

Another song from the new album is ‘Lazy Sod’, which is apparently about Ian Gillan becoming “a little too relaxed at home” and setting his house on fire! This is followed by another newbie, ‘Now You’re Talking’. The back catalogue is returned to for another classic: ‘Lazy’. This song always gave the opportunity for Purple to show off their musical chops, and so it still does. The song has a bit of a jazz feel, which probably lends itself to soloing. Don Airey presents a keyboard solo. At one point he sets a sustained note playing on his keyboard, and as it plays a uniformed waiter comes on stage and serves him a glass of red wine. He drinks it, and continues with his solo. Who says that these old geezers don’t have a sense of humour! Simon McBride takes his turn – he’s certainly not shy about taking centre stage, and then Ian Gillan takes a harmonica solo. He blows a mean harp that boy.

A surprise is ‘When A Blind Man Cries’, which I don’t think I’ve heard Purple play before. It was the b-side of the 1972 single ‘Never Before’. It’s an incredibly moving song and features a brilliant vocal display from Gillan. We next have ‘Portable Door’ from the new album and ‘Anya’ from 1993’s ‘The Battle Rages On’. Gillan introduces this song with a story that is so ‘out there’ that I wonder whether it was influenced by some youthful encounter with hallucinogens!

It’s now time for Don Airey’s keyboard solo spot. His keyboard armoury is beyond impressive, which matches his playing really. His solo goes from classical to boogie-woogie, not to mention a snatch of ‘Chopsticks’, and then ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’, complete with lyrics on the screen so that the crowd can sing along! We get another newie, ‘Bleeding Obvious’, before some sci-fi effects emanating from Don Airey’s keyboard usher in the epic ‘Space Truckin’’. This really is a tour de force. Gillan still hits the high notes, and having been fairly static throughout, Roger Glover is jumping up and down. The playing is absolutely immense, but it’s over all too soon. The spotlight falls on Simon McBride. He points at himself quizzically, before cranking out the riff for what else but ‘Smoke On The Water’. It’s audience participation time as the audience sing the chorus back at the band.

Purple leave the stage for about five minutes, but return for encores of ‘Old Fangled Thing’ from the new album, ‘Hush’, a single that was on their first album, and ‘Black Night’ which was a hit single in 1970 and saw the band on Top Of The Pops! After the song finishes Gillan sings a solo snippet of ‘Goodnight Irene’. The band may be veterans, but what struck me tonight was how fresh they seem. I think that this is a result of their current album being some of the best work that they’ve done for a good decade or so, and also the arrival of new blood in the shape of Simon McBride, who seems very much to have had a rejuvenating influence. What can I say? Can’t wait for the next tour!

Deep Purple:

Ian Gillan – vocals

Roger Glover – bass

Ian Paice – drums

Don Airey – keyboards

Simon McBride – guitar

Deep Purple setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘Mars’ from ‘The Planets Suite’ by Gustav Holst

‘Highway Star’ (from 1972 ‘Machine Head’ album)

‘A Bit On The Side’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

‘Into The Fire’ (from 1970 ‘Deep Purple In Rock’ album)

“Guitar Solo”

‘Uncommon Man’ (from 2013 ‘Now What?!’ album)

‘Lazy Sod’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

‘Now You’re Talkin’’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

“Keyboard Solo”

‘Lazy’ (from 1972 ‘Machine Head’ album)

‘When A Blind Man Cries’ (from 1972 ‘Never Before’ single)

‘Portable Door’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

‘Anya’ (from 1993 ‘The Battle Rages On…’ album)

“Keyboard Solo”

‘Bleeding Obvious’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

‘Space Truckin’’ (from 1972 ‘Machine Head’ album)

‘Smoke On The Water’ (from 1972 ‘Machine Head’ album)

(encore)

‘Old‐Fangled Thing’ (from 2024 ‘=1’ album)

‘Hush’ (Joe South cover) (from 1968 ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ album)

‘Black Night’ (a 1970 single)

