The A27 has reopened after two crashes led to the road being closed this morning (Tuesday 12 November).

The first crash happened near Falmer and left oil on the road, delaying rush-hour traffic as thousands headed towards the Brighton area.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services have responded to collisions on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer this morning.

“At about 7.30am there was a report of animals in the road on the westbound carriageway.

“A collision involving three vehicles was reported on this carriageway at a similar time and the carriageway was closed.

“Officers assisted highways teams with temporary road closures.

“Then at about 8am there was a further collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway.

“The A27 has now reopened in both directions.”

National Highways tweeted at one point this morning that there were seven-mile queues and 70-minute delays westbound, heading towards Brighton.

The agency also tweeted that there had been a separate collision on the same stretch of the A27 eastbound, heading towards Lewes, with five miles of traffic and delays of up to 40 minutes.