Another Brighton primary school looks likely to close after the announcement of a consultation.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in Hollingdean, has almost one in three places vacant.

A statement on the school website said:

As a result of falling pupil numbers, the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton have made the difficult decision to consult on the closure of St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Brighton.

Despite the school’s Ofsted rating of ‘good’ and a strong history of service to the community, the governing body and leadership team at St Joseph’s have faced significant challenges in maintaining enrolment levels sufficient to support the school’s financial sustainability.

There are currently 29 per cent surplus places at St Joseph’s, with this figure forecast to increase, adding further financial pressure on the school.

Therefore, the proposal to consult on closure is a direct consequence of the significant

challenges faced by falling rolls across the city.

The governors and school leadership team remain deeply committed to St Joseph’s and

understand how challenging closure would be for the school community.

Following consultation, if closure is decided on, they will work in partnership with the diocese and local authority to ensure that support is given to pupils, their families and the school’s teaching and support staff as they transition to new schools in and around Brighton.