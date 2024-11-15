Scores of environment campaigners are expected to march along the seafront tomorrow to protest at the failure of leaders to deal with the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion Brighton is holding the demo ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 24) which is due to be held in Poland next month.

Walkers will meet at 12pm in front of the Upside Down House on Brighton seafront, before making their way to the West Pier and marching to the Palace Pier with Extinction Rebellion drummers.

Siân Berry, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, will be among those giving speeches.

It’s one of 25 protests due to be held across Great Britain and Ireland tomorrow. It will also protest Israel’s occupation of Palestine.