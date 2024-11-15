A man has handed himself in after Sussex Police appealed to the public for help identifying a hate crime suspect after an incident in Brighton.

The force said: “The 39-year-old from Brighton was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“The appeal was issued by Sussex Police on Thursday 14 November and included an image of a man officers wished to speak to.

“The incident happened near the Clock Tower on Saturday 9 November and we are aware of a video circulating on social media.

“Sussex Police recognises there is the potential for increased tensions and is engaging with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact Sussex Police.”