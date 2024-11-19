Fly-tippers beware! Closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring is coming to a Brighton housing estate.

People living on the Bates Estate, off Lewes Road, have been calling for action to stop rubbish being dumped near their homes.

But overhead wires near two hotspots, by bin stores in Selsfield Drive and Thorndean Road, had hampered Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing team as they tried to find suitable sites for the cameras.

The two hotspots appear to have become a magnet for people dumping furniture, wood, paint and bulky waste.

At the council’s north area housing panel meeting today (Tuesday 19 November), housing estates manager Chloe Mclaughlin gave an update.

She told tenant representatives that she was checking suitable lampposts with access to a power supply and a view free from obstruction – and one had been found.

The council’s housing team has six mobile CCTV cameras which are moved around Brighton and Hove to try to tackle fly-tipping.

Cameras are likely to be deployed on the estate from next month or January.