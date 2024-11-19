Two men were punched in the face in a violent attack in the centre of Brighton, police said today (Tuesday 19 November).

Sussex Police said that it was issuing a public appeal after a hate crime attack, saying: “Do you recognise this man?

“We are trying to trace him after two men were violently punched in the face in an unprovoked attack in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

“The men were approached when they stopped near Belgian Chips while making their way to the train station after a live music event on the beach on Friday 7 June.

“The man, who yelled homophobic abuse before viciously punching them, is described as in his forties and wearing a grey coat.

“It is possible that he may be a member of the street community.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “After completing a number of inquiries in an effort to identify the man, we are turning to the public for their support.

“If you recognise this man please call 101, quoting serial 1501 of 7/6.”