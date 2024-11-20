Food waste collections are due to start in a phased process across Brighton and Hove from next year, the council’s waste management boss said yesterday (Tuesday 19 November).

Melissa Francis, head of Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service, shared an update at a Brighton and Hove City Council housing management panel.

She was replying to Green councillor Raphael Hill who asked how collections would be managed on housing estates.

Councillor Hill’s ward, Roundhill, includes the Sylvan Hall estate which has experienced issues with fly-tipping around the blocks’ communal bins.

Ms Francis said that the council had been looking at how other councils had set up their service and was looking to issue residents with food caddies for a weekly kerb-side food waste collection.

She said: “In flats, we’re looking at communal food bins – ones that are very secure. They’re metal and hygienic.

“We also need to look at the communal bins. We’re looking at how food waste collection for those areas will work in a later phase.”

Currently, the only options for food waste recycling in Brighton and Hove are to compost at home or through a community scheme.

About 10 million tonnes of food is estimated to be wasted across Britain every year, with much sent to landfill.

But by the end of March 2026, all councils are required to have weekly food waste recycling services, in line with the Environment Act 2021.

In March, the former Conservative Recycling Minister Robbie Moore announced funding of £295 million for those councils that did not have an existing food recycling scheme.

The funding was intended to cover new food waste containers for homes and specialist collection vehicles.